NEW ORLEANS — Two more people have died after yet another day of multiple shootings in New Orleans. Three shootings occurred in New Orleans on Wednesday. The first came a little before 9 a.m.. New Orleans police received a call of two victims, a male and female, suffering from gunshot wounds at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Providence Place. The female victim was brought to the hospital via EMS, while the male died on the scene.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 7 DAYS AGO