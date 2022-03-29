ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haaland scores two stunning goals for Norway before being forced off injured in a 9-0 win over Armenia

By Ian Tuckey
 1 day ago

ERLING HAALAND conjured a dazzling double but limped off before half-time as Norway destroyed ten-man Armenia 9-0.

The Borussia Dortmund goal machine underlined why Manchester City and Real Madrid want him so badly with two contrasting crackers - before he provided a huge injury scare.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gTwzo_0etL0O8u00
Erling Haaland cleverly lifts the first of his two incredible first-half goals Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WSA0R_0etL0O8u00
Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland was then injured after netting his second goal Credit: Reuters

Haaland improvised with an outside-of-the-left foot lob when the ball was lifted through to him on the right for a 24th minute opener.

Then the 21-year-old surpassed even that by taking a through-pass on his heel without breaking stride before slipping another deft left-footed finish with his second touch.

But he then promptly crumpled in pain - and was substituted for the second period.

Norway remained rampant, though, with Watford frontman Joshua King completing a hat-trick and Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard providing two assists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17fCyK_0etL0O8u00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EbiGa_0etL0O8u00

All the hosts' goals came after Kamo Hovhannisyan saw red for Armenia on 17 minutes.

Genk's Tottenham target Genk midfielder Kristian Thorstvedt and Nurnberg midfielder Mats Moller Dæhli also scored.

Then Haaland's replacement, Real Sociedad's Alexander Sorloth pounced for two goals in the last five minutes.

Supreme poacher Haaland has asked Odegaard about life at Real - heightening suggestions City might struggle to persuade him to move to the Premier League.

Manchester United and Barcelona are rated outsiders in what could be an almighty transfer battle this summer.

Odegaard said: "We are good friends so we talk about lots of things, like when I was there.

"So yeah we talked about it but it’s not anything special."

