INDIANAPOLIS — Gas prices in Indiana have leveled off — for now — after skyrocketing to record highs since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Average gasoline prices in Indianapolis are averaging $4.23/gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 653 stations in Indianapolis. But that price is 91.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.54 higher than mid-March of 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 16 DAYS AGO