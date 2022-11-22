ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Late season cold blast ends in the Northeast today

By Max Golembo, Aliyah Thomas
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sc9zb_0etKyUAC00

A cold blast continued through Tuesday morning in the Northeast and eastern Great Lakes as the late season arctic air mass moved through the region with the wind chill hovering in the teens and singles digits. This airmass was so unseasonably cold for this time of the year that on Monday there were dozens of record cold high temperatures from New York City to Boston.

The arctic air mass sparked very intense lake effect snow squalls reducing visibility to less than a quarter of a mile with gusty winds and whiteout conditions. Some areas in western Pennsylvania and New York got 10 to 12 inches of snow from the lake effect snow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uxvyx_0etKyUAC00
ABC News - PHOTO: Wind chills were near zero in parts of Midwest and the Northeast, March 28,

Tuesday morning could potentially be the last cold morning for the Northeast, as a major warm up is expected with temperatures rebounding into the 60’s and near 70 by Thursday for most.

Arctic blast causes low temps in Northeast

A new storm coming out of the West with severe weather outbreak is to be expected within the next several days across the South and into the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states. This storm already brought heavy rain and minor flooding to southern California with heavy snow to the mountains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bAkb5_0etKyUAC00
Mike Moye via Reuters - PHOTO: Vehicles lie in the ditch amid a pileup during snow and fog on I-81 North, in Schuylkill County, Penn., March 28, 2022.

Severe weather begins in the Plains Tuesday night from Dallas to Oklahoma City, Kansas City, Missouri, and Des Moines, Iowa. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat for these cities but a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Wednesday afternoon, the second highest risk for severe weather has been issued across the South including Alexandria, Louisiana; Jackson, Mississippi; and Memphis, Tennessee, with a possibility of strong tornadoes and damaging winds in excess of 75 mph.

Severe weather on Thursday moves into the I-95 corridor from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia and just south of New York City, where damaging winds are expected, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

Blizzard warnings issued in northern US ahead of major snowstorm

A fierce storm emerging from the West will charge across the northern U.S. this week and unleash snow, ice and gusty winds that could lead to whiteout conditions. After dumping feet of snow across the highest elevations of California, a strengthening storm will unleash an early dose of winter weather across the central U.S, with blizzard conditions forecast in some areas of the northern Plains, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Weather Channel

Heaviest Snowfall Records In United States History

All-time U.S. snowfall records are measured in feet. The record holders are all in mountainous areas of the western U.S. T​he start of winter is just around the corner, and with that comes bouts of heavy snowfall measured in feet like the ones we've already seen this month in the Mountain West and the Great Lakes.
COLORADO STATE
The Weather Channel

Here's When The First Accumulating Snow Of The Season Typically Arrives

The first measurable snow of the season is defined as 0.1 inches or greater accumulation. Portions of the Rockies and the nation's northern tier see the first snow in September or October. Many locations in the Midwest and Northeast wait until November or December. The first accumulating snow of the...
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Southern US States Face Severe Storm Risks as Snow Moves In

A strong storm system is ushering in winter weather across the United States that week with some of the southern states expected to see accumulating snowfalls. Additionally, some of these areas expecting marked snowfalls are facing severe storm conditions. Especially as an arctic chill flies in with the accumulations. Weather...
watchers.news

Major winter storm forecast to impact parts of the Northern Plains, U.S.

There is increasing confidence that a significant winter storm will affect parts of the Northern Plains later this week. While uncertainty into the exact track and strength of this system remains, it is likely that some areas will receive heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Confidence continues to increase that...
KANSAS STATE
Outsider.com

Fall Storm Could Bring First Major Snowfall to Northeast US

Days after Hurricane Nicole slammed regions across Florida, yet another fall storm could potentially bring significant precipitation to the U.S. Multiple states throughout the north and southeastern U.S. impacted by the storm could see their first measurable snowfalls of the season. Southern States to See Another Cold Weather Event. The...
KANSAS STATE
AccuWeather

Looming storm could deliver snow from New Mexico to Maine this week

The first widespread snowfall of the season east of the Rockies could occur this week and cover a 2,000-mile stretch of the United States, AccuWeather forecasters say. Soon after a colder weather pattern more typical of December develops over much of the United States, at least one storm with snow will gather moisture over the southern Rockies and Plains, travel northeastward through the Heartland and eventually reach the Northeast this week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
INDIANA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Whiteout Conditions with 4 Feet Snow Expected for Sierra Nevada, 6-Inch Rain Could Soak Rest of California

Whiteout conditions are very likely in the Sierra Nevada with 4 feet of snow. However, the rest of California may get soaked because 6-inch rain is also anticipated. This week, the West is once again in for a messy weather pattern as a combination of two distinct storm systems is expected to bring torrential rain, significant mountain snowfall, damaging wind gusts, and the potential for far-reaching and dangerous effects.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of western, northern NY

A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, with nearly 2 feet (0.61 meters) of snow already on the ground in some places by midmorning and possibly much more on the way.The storm's severity varied widely due to the peculiarities of lake-effect storms, which are caused by frigid winds picking up moisture from the warmer lakes, and dumping snow in narrow bands.Residents in some parts of Buffalo awoke to blowing, heavy snow, punctuated by occasional claps of thunder, while just a few miles north, only a few inches had fallen overnight and there...
BUFFALO, NY
ABC News

ABC News

917K+
Followers
194K+
Post
525M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy