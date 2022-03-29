ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield fined $5M by the state of Georgia

By Rachel Polansky
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s the biggest fine ever issued against an insurance carrier in Georgia. Georgia’s insurance commissioner, John King, announced Tuesday that Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield must pay $5 million due to thousands of consumer violations against Georgian policyholders. “Since my first day in...

