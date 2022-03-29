ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Domonique Foxworth Talks Deshaun Watson and 2000s Ravens Stories, Plus Peter Rosenberg on ‘WrestleMania 38’ and Kanye

By Ryen Russillo
The Ringer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRyen opens with whether it’s really true that the East is better than the West in the NBA this season (0:29). Next, he chats with...

Complex

People React to Stephen A. Smith’s Rant About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

Stephen A. Smith isn’t happy with Will Smith after the King Richard star slapped Chris Rock in the face on the Oscars stage. The ESPN personality took to Twitter Sunday night to rip Smith, saying there was “no excuse” for attacking Rock. It’s worth noting that Stephen A. went after the wrong Will Smith, mistakenly targeting a podcast host who has the Twitter handle @willsmith.
CELEBRITIES
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to John Harbaugh news

The Baltimore Ravens missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2017, going 8-9 after losing their final six games. It was not due to a lack of excellent coaching under long-time head coach John Harbaugh. The team had some extremely significant injuries throughout the season, including missing star quarterback Lamar Jackson for the final four weeks.
NFL
The Spun

Report: 2 Surprise Teams Emerging For Baker Mayfield

After trading for Deshaun Watson, the Baker Mayfield era in Cleveland appears to be coming to an abrupt end. The former first overall pick is playing on his fifth-year option, making him too expensive to keep on the roster if he isn’t going to play. And Mayfield has since made it clear that he’d like to be traded elsewhere.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Linked To 1 Team Following Bruce Arians’ Decision

Tom Brady is getting linked to another NFL team following Bruce Arians’ shocking retirement decision on Wednesday night. Arians announced on Wednesday night that he is retiring from coaching and stepping into a front office role in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers’ new head coach will be Todd Bowles.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kevin Stefanski breaks silence on Browns’ Deshaun Watson trade

After all of the drama that ensued around Deshaun Watson and his multiple sexual assault allegations, the Cleveland Browns traded for the superstar quarterback. The franchise received a ton of criticism for the move, especially after they gave Watson a sizeable contract extension. Now, after letting the dust settle, head coach Kevin Stefanski opens up about the controversial trade.
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Are Meeting With Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The Arizona Cardinals aren’t done improving their receiving corps. On Wednesday, they brought in former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Malik Turner for a visit. “The Cardinals hosted free agent WR Malik Turner on a visit today,” ESPN’s Field Yates reported. “He spent parts of the last two seasons with the Cowboys.”
NFL
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Reveals New Hairstyle After Bianca Belair Cut Her Hair On Raw

Becky Lynch has her new hairstyle after she got an unasked-for haircut from Bianca Belair on Raw. As noted, Belair took the shears to Lynch’s hair on Monday’s show after Lynch attempted to cut Bianca’s braid off, leading to the Raw Women’s Champion having a meltdown in the ring.
WWE
The Ringer

The Mock Draft Oscars

(4:05) — Overtime rule change. Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck.
NFL
The Ringer

Elite Eight Recap and NBA Picks for Tuesday

John Jastremski and Joe House open by recapping the Elite Eight games from this weekend and assessing the Final Four this upcoming weekend (0:45). And they close it out by surveying Tuesday’s NBA card, talking play-in spots, and making a family play (14:06).
NBA
The Ringer

The Bulls Learn Something About Themselves, the White Sox’s Underwhelming Offseason, and a Nuanced Discussion About Will Smith’s Oscars Slap (With Jokes)

The Full Go begins with Jason breaking down a much-needed victory for the Bulls (02:15). The last time the Bulls visited D.C., Chicago was firing on all cylinders. Since then, they have dropped to the fifth seed in the East and have lost most of their positive vibes. The White Sox entered the offseason with clear needs and goals in mind. As the dust settles following the lockout and the Sox prepare for the season to begin, most of their roster’s holes haven’t been filled. Jason and Chris try to make sense of where the Sox are, and where they’re going (21:05). We’ve seen all the memes, heard all the jokes, and watched the Will Smith slap ad nauseam. It may be time for a nuanced discussion about the culture we live in, not knowing what people might be going through behind closed doors, and the hypocrisy of the Academy Awards (32:15).
NBA
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Changes Yet Another Superstar’s Name

Who are you again? There are a lot of wrestlers on the WWE roster and several of them have names that are going to be well known among fans. However, WWE will occasionally make changes to those names, often for reasons that don’t seem clear on the surface. That seems to be the case again, as a wrestler has lost a moniker that he won not so very long ago.
WWE

