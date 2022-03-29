ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilaria Baldwin, mother of 6, says she is expecting another child

By Sophie Reardon
 1 day ago

Hilaria Baldwin and husband Alec Baldwin are expecting another child. The mother of six shared the news in an Instagram post Tuesday, calling it a "huge surprise."

"After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall," she wrote. "We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we're beyond happy with this surprise."

The post included a video in which she and Alec appeared to be telling their children about the latest addition to their family.

In 2020, the couple welcomed a baby boy named Eduardo. Then, six months later, they announced the birth of their sixth child via surrogate, a daughter named Lucia. Hilaria had previously opened up on social media about suffering two miscarriages .

Alec Baldwin also has a 26-year-old daughter, Ireland, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

The yoga instructor and actress had been on a social media break for several weeks before announcing her pregnancy on Tuesday. She had previously stepped away from social media in the fall, when Alec Baldwin was holding a gun that discharged on the "Rust" movie set, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

