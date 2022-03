Neighbor Impact has pop-up food pantry's all throughout Central Oregon. The organization serves more than two-thousand people a month. The pop-up food pantry was at the Pavillion in Bend on Saturday. Anyone can come and take as much food as they want. They have a variety of different food options and are providing free covid tests from a donation through Mosaic Medical. The mobile pantry will be at the C-O-C-C the second and fourth Tuesday of every month.

BEND, OR ・ 11 DAYS AGO