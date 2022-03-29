'Color me skeptical': CNN military analyst discusses Russian strategy shift

If you enjoy reading articles from
While the Russian army invades Ukraine, Putin has already quietly taken over another European country
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Even as the world condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin for his decision to invade Ukraine, the country still has allies elsewhere. Some of these allies are housing thousands of Russian troops.
Outgunned Ukrainians lure Russian aircraft into defense traps, need planes to defend airspace: expert
The U.S. can best support Ukraine by providing it with weapons, planes and parts to defend its airspace rather than establish a no-fly zone, a U.S. Air Force expert told Fox News Digital. "[The Ukrainians] are fighting with basically two very large feathers in their cap: one is the munitions...
US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine
Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
Dramatic moment Russian bombers armed with NUKES enter EU air space – fuelling tensions with West, reports claim
RUSSIAN bombers armed with nukes reportedly entered EU airspace before being intercepted by fighter jets. Swedish media reports four of Vladimir Putin's warplanes swooped in over the Baltic towards the island of Gotland. TV4, Expressen and Aftonbladet all report the formation was two Sukhoi Su-24 bombers and two Sukhoi Su-27...
Elite Russian officers want to POISON Putin and replace him with a chosen successor to restore trade ties with West, Ukrainian intelligence officials say
A plot to ‘poison’ Vladimir Putin and frame it as an accident has been hatched by Moscow’s elite, according to Ukrainian intelligence. A group of ‘influential’ individuals in Russia have allegedly started planning to remove the president from office – and even lined up a successor.
Putin reportedly fears removal by force by the US
Following President Joe Biden’s comment that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power,” reports say that the Russian leader fears removal from the U.S.
Deadly female Russian sniper ‘with kill count of 40 captured by Ukraine after she was left for dead on battlefield’
A FEMALE Russian sniper with 40 kills to her name was captured after being abandoned on the battlefield, it was reported. Irina Starikova - whose call sign is Bagira - is said to have told her captors she was left to die after being wounded in a battle with Ukrainian troops.
Russia Warns United States: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now...
Putin moves to seize foreign planes, Zelenskyy says fleeing Russians 'supply' his army: LIVE UPDATES
Putin signed a law enabling Russia to seize foreign aircraft as sanctions impact his country's aviation industry. Zelenskyy said fleeing Russians are "supplying" his army. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Monday that a "technical pause" has taken place during a fourth round of talks between Ukraine and Russia. Pinned.
Putin 'agrees to meet Zelensky': Russian President 'is ready to talk' with Ukrainian leader after he accused his troops of war crimes – as his deputy PM refuses to give up territory
Vladimir Putin has reportedly 'finally agreed' to meet in person with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for peace talks. The Russian tyrant will allegedly meet Zelensky 'at some point', the Express reported, after the Ukrainian leader accused Russia of 'war crimes' amid the bombing of an art school and theatre in Mariupol where civilians were sheltering.
Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked
A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
A former NATO commander says Russian President Vladimir Putin 'may be the best thing that ever happened to the NATO alliance'
James Stavridis said Putin had within days pushed Germany to nearly double its defense budget, a feat he couldn't pull off in four years.
Putin's super-sniper mother-of-two, 41, is seen relaxing between kills - before she was 'abandoned by Russian troops' and captured by Ukraine
New pictures show an elite female sniper who killed 40-plus people but has been captured by Ukrainians in a major blow to Vladimir Putin. Irina Starikova, 41, is codenamed Bagheera, after Rudyard Kipling's black panther in The Jungle Book, but there have been misleading accounts of her true identity. She...
Putin suffers huge security blunder as Ukraine publishes names and numbers of 600 Kremlin spies ‘involved in invasion’
THE names and phone numbers of more than 600 Russian spies have been published by Ukraine. Vladimir Putin’s spooks have suffered a massive and embarrassing security blunder, the latest in Russian’s faltering invasion of its neighbour. In total, the details of 620 Russians working for the FSB spy...
A famous Russian actor who spoke at Putin's pro-war rally got called out by his daughter on CNN
Vladimir Mashkova, who has appeared in movies including "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol," spoke at Putin's rally in Moscow earlier this month.
Ukrainian troops in Mariupol are taking ammo off Russian soldiers and smuggling in weapons to hold out against the assault
There has been "continuous heavy shelling" in the port city since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
CNBC
‘We will come and we will find you’: U.S. issues warning to anyone helping Russia bypass sanctions
"What we want to make very clear to crypto exchanges, to financial institutions, to individuals, to anyone who may be in a position to help Russia take advantage and evade our sanctions: We will hold you accountable," Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told CNBC on Tuesday. "We will come...
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she was 'never under the illusion' Joe Manchin would back Biden's Build Back Better legislation
"I have the utmost respect and confidence in the president, but I just felt like we called two different plays on this one," Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said.
Former NATO commander says Putin has his 'gun sights' on more nations apart from Ukraine
Moldova and Kazakhstan are likely the ex-Soviet countries where Putin "goes next," retired four-star US Admiral James Stavridis said.
Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin’s ‘back is against the wall’ & Russian forces ‘considering’ to use chemical weapons
JOE Biden has warned that he believes Vladimir Putin's 'back is against the wall' in Ukraine and that he may resort to chemical weapons. The US President said that Russia is preparing new 'false flags' at a business roundtable event in Washington DC on Monday. Biden said: "They are also...
