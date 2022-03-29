76ers vs. Bucks player props, prediction: Giannis will remain red-hot

Although it’s a limited Tuesday NBA slate , Munaf Manji of The Action Network is here to share his two favorite player prop bets (video above).

The first prop he’s targeting comes in a high-profile Eastern Conference showdown between the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers. In that game, Manji is backing Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘over’ 41.5 points and rebounds.

“Over his last seven games against the Philadelphia 76ers, Giannis is averaging 30.4 points, 15 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game,” Manji explains.

Further, Giannis has cleared this prop benchmark in six of those seven head-to-head matchups and six of his last seven overall, a positive trend that Manji expects will continue tonight in Philadelphia.

The second prop interesting Manji on tonight’s slate comes in another Eastern Conference tilt: the Chicago Bulls at the Washington Wizards. For that contest, Manji is backing Nikola Vucevic ‘over’ 10.5 rebounds.

“In the first two matchups [between these teams], Vucevic grabbed 14 and 12 rebounds, respectively,” Manji says.

Plus, the Wizards have struggled to limit opposing centers rebounding opportunities. This season, the Wizards are allowing nearly 16 rebounds per game to opposing big men and has only improved slightly over the last two weeks (15.2 rebounds/game).

As a result, Manji believes there’s value to be had on Vucevic’s rebounding prop, especially at even money odds.