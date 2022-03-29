ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Accused stalker of Apple CEO Tim Cook agrees to stay away

Times Leader
Times Leader
 1 day ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A woman accused of harassing Apple CEO Tim Cook with pleas for sex and other crude suggestions before showing up at his Silicon Valley home in a threatening manner last October agreed to stay way from him for the next three years under an agreement approved Tuesday.

Julie Lee Choi consented to the deal negotiated with Apple during a appearance in Santa Clara County Superior Court. Cook, Apple’s CEO for the past decade, wasn’t present at the proceeding held in San Jose, California.

Choi, 45, declined to comment after the hearing while angrily waving off two reporters taking her picture outside the courthouse. An Apple lawyer also declined to discuss the stipulation.

The agreement requires Choi to refrain from coming within 200 yards of Cook during the next three years, and prohibits her from attempting to communicate with him through any electronic means, including on Twitter accounts or emails. If she violates the terms, Choi could face criminal charges and potentially imprisoned.

The bizarre case traces back to late 2020 when Choi began emailing Cook begging him to have sex with her and attaching images of handguns that she insisted he had made her buy, according to evidence that Apple submitted to obtain a temporary restraining order against her in January. Those documents also revealed Choi had set up a series of bogus companies trying to connect her to Cook, sometimes listing an Apple office as the headquarters.

“I can’t live like this anymore,” Choi wrote in one email to Cook sent from an iPhone. “I want sex with you, please, please.”

Cook has publicly said he is a gay man, but even after Choi acknowledges knowing that, her entreaties to him continued. “Tim, we are destined for our lives.”

Apple took legal action after Choi told him last September that she intended to apply to become his “roommate” at his condominium located in Palo Alto, California — not far from Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California.

In October, Choi showed up outside Cook’s home on two separate actions and warned she “could get violent,” according to court documents.

Then, in December, Choi told Cook she would forgive him for $500 million in cash.

A few weeks after that, Apple sought its temporary restraining order in a request that contended Choi “may be armed” and “intends to return to Apple’s CEO residence or locate him otherwise in the near future.” Choi had been living in McLean, Virginia before she began shadowing Cook in Silicon Valley.

Apple paid more than $630,000 for security measures designed to protect Cook last year, according a required company disclosure to shareholders.

Comments / 0

Times Leader
Times Leader

9K+

Followers

18K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Related
Benzinga

Tim Cook Reacts To Indian Dentist Saying Apple Watch Saved His Life

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook has responded to a dentist from India who said his life had been saved by the iPhone maker's watch. What Happened: Nitesh Chopra, a dentist from Haryana in India, felt discomfort in his chest that prompted him to use the ECG function on his Apple Watch Series 6. The results led Chopra and his wife to consult with a doctor, according to a report from India’s Hindustan Times newspaper.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

How a budding entrepreneur convinced Tim Cook to be his first investor

Nebia is an award-winning producer of luxurious, low-flow showerheads and eco-conscious bathroom accessories. But it began with a single, mysterious investor: Tim Cook. The company’s flagship product is a $120 showerhead, produced with Moen, which transforms the water pressure of a cheap motel into a spa-worthy experience. Nebia products have raised $9 million to date on Kickstarter and are installed in over 100,000 homes, saving an estimated 400 million gallons of water, and counting. And this week, Nebia launches its first towel—made of 30% upcycled textiles—a move that will expand the market reach of its products by 15x. It’s on Kickstarter now.
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

Ukrainian Mom Photographed Dead in a Gutter Was Silicon Valley Tech Worker

The mom who was killed with her kids while trying to evacuate the Ukrainian city of Irpin has been identified as a Silicon Valley tech worker. Photos of Tatiana Perebeinis and her kids lying in a gutter, surrounded by suitcases and pet carriers, ran on the front page of The New York Times on Tuesday and reverberated around the world. Palo Alto startup SE Ranking, a tech company whose 110 employees are split between California and Ukraine, confirmed the photos showed Tatiana, 43, their Irpin-based chief accountant, her daughter Alise, 9, and son Nikita, 18.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Virginia State
Daily Mail

Chinese-owned TikTok rushes to move all US user data to the US and put American staff in control to head off privacy concerns by DC regulators over spying by Communist government

Chinese-owned TikTok is frantically working to move all data it holds on US users to the US, and putting an American team in control, according to reports. ByteDance, owner of the popular social video app, has launched Project Texas, which will also see an end to US employees reporting to its managers in Beijing.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Fast Company

Apple, Google, Microsoft, and other tech giants are finally mandating a return to the office

It’s been over two years since many employees working for America’s biggest tech giants have been required to work in the office. Like most office workers, they’ve spent a significant amount of time working from home since the COVID-19 pandemic began. But those hoping working from home would last forever will be a bit disappointed. Some of the world’s biggest tech companies have announced a mandatory return to the office, reports Deadline. These include:
BUSINESS
The Independent

Facebook angers Silicon Valley staff by axing free laundry service

Mark Zuckerberg has had enough of doing his Metamates’ dirty laundry.Meta, nee Facebook, stopped flipping the bill for a load of colours and whites in what a spokesman called an "adjustment" to better reflect the needs of its new, post-Covid hybrid workforce.But some are upset at the loss of the dry cleaning and laundry service from their total compensation of salary and stock options.“I have been using laundry benefit and love that cleaners come home, pick up stuff and bring it back,” a Meta staffer wrote on anonymous job forum Blind, according to SF Gate.“Such a helpful one where...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Cook
Android Authority

How to unfriend someone on Facebook

If you want to curate your Facebook friends list or remove people you haven’t spoken to in years, you can easily unfriend someone using the app or website with a few simple steps. Here’s how to unfriend someone on Facebook. QUICK ANSWER. To unfriend someone on Facebook, go...
INTERNET
FodorsTravel

From Uber to Tesla, These Are the Most Hated Brands in The World

You won’t be surprised by some of the names on this list. Raise your hands if you’ve ever expressed displeasure on Twitter about a brand or its service. Publicly shaming companies sometimes works in our favor—I’ve had many exchanges with my bank about unsolicited calls and credit cards—but sometimes it just goes into a black hole of complaints and vitriol. Turns out, one company was keeping track of the big brands’ image on Twitter.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalker#Palo Alto#Ap
KXRM

Facebook paid GOP firm to run campaign against TikTok: report

Facebook hired a Republican consulting firm to run a campaign aimed at turning public sentiment against TikTok through op-eds and letters to the editor in regional news outlets and the promotion of stories about alleged TikTok trends that reportedly originated on Facebook, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TechCrunch

Well…Facebook has a TikTok now

Facebook’s TikTok (that sounds wrong) was spotted a couple of days ago by social media consultant Matt Navarra. The account had acquired a blue checkmark, indicating its verified status. But its lack of content and somewhat odd bio — “We believe people can do more together, than alone.” (Why the comma?!) — still made us question whether this was really Facebook’s account. In addition, the account’s bio links out to the Facebook app on Google Play, not the Facebook website or some sort of official communication channel.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Benzinga

Facebook Joins TikTok: What Does The Move Mean For Meta's Growth?

Facebook, the social media platform owned by Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), has signed up for a TikTok account. What Happened: Social media consultant Matt Navarra spotted the verified account created and Facebook has confirmed the account is real, TechCrunch reports. “Brands leverage a variety of channels, including some of our...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Telegraph

Nick Clegg walks the Facebook free speech tightrope

Sir Nick Clegg probably did not expect to be marshalling a war response so soon after celebrating a promotion. The former deputy prime minister was last month handed the grandiose title of Meta’s president of global affairs and put in charge of all of the social media giant’s policy decisions, having worked as vice-president for almost four years.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Vox

The free speech search engine that never was

A lot of tech companies have responded to the Russian invasion of Ukraine by restricting their services in or to the country. DuckDuckGo, the search engine that markets itself as a privacy-first alternative to Google, was no different: On March 9, its CEO Gabriel Weinberg announced that it was going to down-rank sites that spread Russian disinformation. The response from many of its users, however, was different. While companies including Apple, Meta, Amazon, and, yes, Google, have largely been praised in the United States for pulling out of Russia, DuckDuckGo was attacked.
INTERNET
Variety

Facebook Parent Defends Its PR Campaign to Portray TikTok as Threat to American Children

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is defending its enlistment of a political lobbying firm to plant negative opinion pieces about rival TikTok in U.S. news outlets — as the social giant tried to deflect attention away from its own PR headaches. The Washington Post on Wednesday reported on Meta’s deal with Targeted Victory, a digital marketing agency that has worked on numerous Republican campaigns. The Post reported that the firm worked with “dozens” of PR firms to “undermine TikTok through a nationwide media and lobbying campaign,” including spreading reports of...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
pymnts

Grubhub’s Pricing, Advertising Practices at Stake in DC’s Lawsuit

Delivery apps are the to-go option for many people when it comes to prepared meals, groceries or other products. Sometimes, delivery apps even offer lower prices than in-person shopping venues — thus, this business model offers unrivaled convenience to buyers. Despite its perks, a series of several lawsuits against many of the most prominent delivery companies is calling into question the relationship between firms and their consumers.
LAW
Times Leader

Times Leader

9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy