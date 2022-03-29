ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottsville, PA

Cleanup of deadly Pennsylvania pileup keeps interstate shut

Times Leader
Times Leader
 1 day ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A stretch of an interstate highway in Pennsylvania remained shuttered Tuesday, a day after at least three people were killed and more than a dozen others injured when during a snow squall.

Interstate 81 north remained closed early Tuesday morning following the wreck Monday morning amid poor visibility that involved between 40 and 60 vehicles, authorities and published reports say.

The crash Monday on Interstate 81 was captured in videos posted on social media that showed drivers and passengers lining the snowy road and jumping out of the way as the cascade of crashes unfolded. The north and southbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours after the accident, but the southbound side reopened around 6:30 p.m. Monday. It was not known when the northbound side would reopen.

Numerous vehicles remained on the roadway in the northbound lanes early Tuesday, authorities said. Some vehicles were mostly burned and others melted onto the highway, and authorities said they needed to go through each vehicle to make sure there are no human remains.

Dr. David J. Moylan, the Schuylkill County coroner, has said three fatalities have been confirmed and that number could rise. A Pennsylvania State Police incident report noted 24 people were taken to four hospitals. People who could get out of their vehicles and walk were taken by buses to a Wegmans Distribution Center and then to Good Will Fire Company in Minersville serving as a reunification center, according to the report.

Estimates of the number of vehicles involved from the emergency management agency and state police ranged between 40 and 60, including multiple tractor trailers.

In one video, an out of control tractor-trailer smashed into a large dump truck turning it nearly 180 degrees, another large truck caught fire and spewed black smoke into the air, and an SUV struck a passenger car sending it spinning narrowly past a person standing on the shoulder in snow and fog.

Comments / 0

Times Leader
Times Leader

9K+

Followers

18K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pottsville, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Minersville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
City
Pottsville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
SFGate

6th person dies from pileups on foggy Missouri interstate

CHARLESTON, Mo. (AP) — The number of deaths has risen to six from a series of fiery chain-reaction crashes involving dozens of vehicles on a fog-covered interstate in southeast Missouri, officials said Friday. The Mississippi County coroner confirmed a sixth death overnight, following the report Thursday of five deaths...
CHARLESTON, MO
The Independent

At least five dead in 50 car pile-up on Missouri highway

At least five people are confirmed dead and several injured in a massive pile-up of 40 to 50 cars and trucks on Missouri’s Interstate 57 highway.The casualties could rise as rescue crews work to assess the damage and injuries, with a mobile morgue set up near the Mississippi County crash site.Mississippi County EMS director Zach Bolden said conditions were foggy when emergency crews responded to the pile-up of between 40 to 50 vehicles, according to 23WIFR.Drone footage of the scene showed multiple large semi-trailers and small cars strewn across the highway in flames and smoke.Early indications point to one of...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arkansas car show shooting: Police ID victim, confirm 6 children among 28 wounded

DUMAS, Ark. — Six children were among 28 people wounded Saturday night during what state police called the largest mass shooting in Arkansas history. Update 5:23 p.m. EDT March 20: Col. Bill Bryant, director of the Arkansas State Police, confirmed the revised casualty count during a Sunday afternoon news conference. He also identified the victim who died in the shooting as 23-year-old Cameron Schaffer, KARK reported.
DUMAS, AR
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Pennsylvania

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 954,913 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 292 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Pennsylvania, deaths attributable to the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate Highway#Interstate 81#Passenger Car#Traffic Accident#Ap
MyChesCo

Commonwealth Encourages Everyone to Join Litter Cleanup Events and ‘Pick Up Pennsylvania’

Volunteers stop for supplies at Fridays cleanup of Main Street in Waynesboro. The Pennsylvania Departments of Environmental Protection (DEP) and Transportation (PennDOT) join local leaders and students in a cleanup event in downtown Waynesboro as part of the "Pick Up Pennsylvania" statewide litter campaign going on through May 31. (Credit: Commonwealth Media Services)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Prosecutor: Driver who killed 4 homeless people was drunk

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The man who allegedly drove into a homeless encampment in Salem, Oregon, killing four people, had roughly double the legal limit of alcohol in his blood, prosecutors said Monday. Enrique Rodriguez Jr., 24, was ordered jailed without bail by a judge on Monday after being...
HOMELESS
Times Leader

Death investigation in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — City police detectives are conducting a death investigation after a woman’s body was found behind a warehouse on Wilkes-Barre Boulevard late Wednesday morning. Police responded to the scene behind Biscontini Warehouse at about 11 a.m. The body was found along railroad tracks as authorities halted trains...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Times Leader

Williams makes it official — he’s a Republican candidate in 119th District

ASHLEY — Former WNEP morning anchor Tom Williams made it official Tuesday: He is a candidate for the Republican nomination in the 119th Legislative District. Standing before a group of family and other supporters at the Miners Memorial Park on Main Street in Ashley on a chilly morning, Williams said he “will never stop fighting to be your trusted voice and the trusted voice of the communities of the 119th District.”
ASHLEY, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy