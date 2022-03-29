35 years of clarinet celebrated with a concert, masterclass

Jackson Bronc quarterback Sadler Smith announced on social media that he has committed to continue his football career at Santa Monica College in California. He led his team to the 3A state championship game in 2021 and for the season, threw for a whopping 3082 yards with 16 touchdown passes. Sadler completed 65% of his passes and threw for 429 yards vs. Pocatello, Idaho, 377 vs. Buffalo, and 349 in the state title game against Cody. Smith rang up over 400 all-purpose yards in all three of those games. Needless to say, Jackson was the #1 ranked passing team in 3A with the #1 offense.

