Auburn gymnastics continues to be recognized for its prowess in the regular season. Freshman Sunisa Lee and Sophia Groth and senior Derrian Gobourne were all awarded All-American honors by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association last week. Lee netted four nods while Groth and Goubourne were each awarded one. The six awards all together are the most the Tigers have won in a season in program history.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO