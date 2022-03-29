ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Best-selling novelist David Baldacci

WITF
WITF
 1 day ago

Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 9:30 am and 7:30 pm on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask...

www.witf.org

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WITF
WITF

4K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Collider

Best Movies About Fictional Novelists, Ranked

Novelists are sometimes the stars of great stories. We’re not talking biographical movies about Stephen King or JK Rowling and how a boy named Harry Potter came to be. We’re talking about fictional novelists. The ones that always seem to suffer with some form of writer's block and are always portrayed by great actors like James Caan and his psychological struggle with an obsessive fan, or Jack Nicholson and his mental struggle whilst swinging an axe and shouting the famous line, "Here’s Johnny!" Fictional novelists are strange creatures indeed — unhinged, and unpredictable but without a doubt, brilliantly entertaining. So take a look at the list below.
MOVIES
Slate

She May Have Died in 1999, but Iris Murdoch Is the Perfect Novelist for Our Time

For much of 2021, while putting the finishing touches on my own book, I served as a reader for a literary prize. I was excited—honored, even—to do it, and looked forward to deeply immersing myself in the fiction of this moment. And did I ever: I read at least the first chapters of more than 200 novels, turning my reading year into a kind of supersize survey course of contemporary literature. At first it felt great, as if I were tuned in to the frequency of our age. By the fall, though, I felt as though I was overdosing on the contemporary. It’s not that the literature of today wasn’t good—I read several wonderful books!—so much as that contemporary literature cannot help but be, well, contemporary.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Baldacci
Person
Clint Eastwood
Deadline

Peter Bart: A New Memoir & Documentary Reveal How Paul Newman Resisted The Cult Of Personality, Even As He Dissected It Onscreen

Click here to read the full article. He is a TV news star: His views are populist, his subtext racist. His advocacy is passionate and his TV audience is vast, despite suspicion that he pursues an agenda above and beyond his own. Some may rush to identify this character – images of Fox News flash before us – but the TV anchor was, in fact, a creation of Paul Newman, a star of a previous generation whose presence seems pervasive in the present. At a moment when political expression, personal or corporate, seems instantly suffocated, Newman was a courageous free spirit who...
CELEBRITIES
Newsday

Susan Lucci to headline 'Celebrity Autobiography' at Adelphi in April

Soap opera icon Susan Lucci has joined the long list of performers who have taken part in "Celebrity Autobiography," the long-running comedic stage show in which stars read from celebrity memoirs. Raised in Elmont and in Garden City, where she still lives, Lucci will join Mario Cantone, Alan Zweibel and other stars to perform the show on April 30 at Adelphi University in her town.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

20 Life-Changing Books Everyone Should Read At Least Once

Books are a safe haven that help us escape the harsh edges of our lives, but every once in a while we come across a book that follows us into the real world. A book that hurdles us into a state of self-reflection and completely revamps our personal perspective. Life-changing books are hard to find, but completely impossible to forget when we do. From Toni Morrison's Beloved to Don Miguel Ruiz's The Four Agreements to Elizabeth Gilbert's Eat, Pray, Love, we rounded up some bestsellers that have left their mark on millions, below.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
American Songwriter

The 25 Best David Bowie Quotes

David Bowie was a genius. He was art incarnate. An alien, in some ways. But he remains one of the most beloved musicians ever to walk the face of the earth. An actor, songwriter, musician, performer, and at times, a walking museum installation, Bowie, who died in 2016 at 69, touched the lives of many through his songs and his general interpretations of the world. Sometimes you could see it simply on his face—especially if there was a big orange lightning bolt shooting down it.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Sellers#Novelist#Radio Live#Witf 89 5 93 3
Whiskey Riff

My Mind Was Blown Realizing Kelly Reilly (AKA Beth Dutton) Is Caroline Bingley In ‘Pride & Prejudice’

When I tell you I had an out of body experience over the weekend, I mean it. It was a tame Saturday night, where my best friend and I ordered take out, chilled a bottle of prosecco, and proceeded to watch one of the best (and cheesiest) period dramas of the 2000’s, Pride and Prejudice (the movie, not the TV series). Starring Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennet and Matthew Macfadyen as Mr. Darcy, the 2005 film is an adaptation of the […] The post My Mind Was Blown Realizing Kelly Reilly (AKA Beth Dutton) Is Caroline Bingley In ‘Pride & Prejudice’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MOVIES
Deadline

John Korty Dies: Emmy-Winning ‘The Autobiography Of Miss Jane Pittman’ Director Was 85

Click here to read the full article. John Korty, who directed the Emmy-winning The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman and the Oscar-winning documentary Who Are the DeBolts? and Where Did They Get Nineteen Kids?, died March 9 at his home in Marin County, CA. He was 85. His death was first reported in the Marin Independent Journal. One of the premiere directors during the made-for-TV movie heyday that began in the early 1970s, Korty helmed the sci-fi chiller The People (1972), the anti-drug drama Go Ask Alice (1973) and, in 1980, the holiday tale A Christmas Without Snow. His greatest television achievement came...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WTRF- 7News

NY Times best-selling author speaks at annual Marshall county event

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va.- (WTRF) It was a packed room at Grand Vue Park’s Banquet Hall in Moundsville Monday night.The public was invited to the Marshall County Historical Society’s Annual Banquet.The guest speaker was New York Times best-selling author Charles Todd.Todd wrote alongside his mother, Caroline Todd. They wrote under the pen name Charles Todd.Together, the duo […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WITF

Ken Burns’ BENJAMIN FRANKLIN Premieres April 4 and 5

This two-part film explores Franklin’s multi-faceted life as a scientist, inventor, writer, diplomat and founding father. BENJAMIN FRANKLIN, Ken Burns’ newest two-part documentary, will air on WITF TV April 4 and 5, starting at 8pm each night. It will also be available to watch on-demand through the free PBS Video app.
SCIENCE
WITF

Annika on Passport

Catch the thriller Annika on WITF Passport beginning April 17. Fishing bodies from the waters around Glasgow, Scotland, DI Annika Strandhed and her newly formed Marine Homicide Unit face a steady stream of murders in this new six-part series, starring Nicola Walker (Unforgotten, Last Tango in Halifax) as the title character.
HALIFAX, PA
ComicBook

Kenneth Branagh Explores Death on the Nile's Love Triangle in an Exclusive Clip

Director and producer Kenneth Branagh breaks down the racy love triangle between Linnet Ridgeway Doyle (Gal Gadot), Simon Doyle (Armie Hammer), and Jacqueline de Bellefort (Emma Mackey) in an exclusive clip from Death on the Nile. The murder mystery is available now on digital storefronts, with the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD available starting on April 5th. The clip from 20th Century Home Entertainment is titled "Love Triangle" and puts the focus on our three central characters, with Branagh explaining how Linnet comes between Simon and Jacqueline, with the latter plotting her revenge.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

New Book Reappraises Director Michael Cimino’s Career and Life

“I think failure is more interesting than success,” Charles Elton says of his decision to undertake an investigation into, and reappraisal of, the life and work of director Michael Cimino in the new biography Cimino: The Deer Hunter, Heaven’s Gate and the Price of a Vision (Abrams Press, $28). “Success is kind of inspirational, but failure is instructive.” Cimino’s success — best director and best picture Oscar wins for 1978’s Vietnam War drama The Deer Hunter — was short-lived when the disastrous release of his 1980 Western Heaven’s Gate turned him into a poster boy for directorial excess. Although he went...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Fiction Addiction

New Janeite Spinoff: The Meyersons of Meryton

The Meyersons of Meryton(cover art from the publisher) The Meyersons of Meryton, by Mirta Ines Trupp, opens right after the end of Pride and Prejudice, when the Bennets make the acquaintance of the Meyerson family through the Gardiners. After a few gauche comments from Mrs Bennet, the two families soon become friends and even find themselves connected in a wild adventure in service to the crown.
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy