How does the COVID-19 prevention drug Evusheld work and who should receive it? An infectious disease specialist explains

Is it time for yet another Covid-19 booster shot? Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna seem to think so, but some vaccine experts aren't so sure. The drugmakers' requests for a fourth dose, filed to the Food and Drug Administration this week, are likely to add fuel to the debate among scientists about whether an additional vaccine dose is necessary, and if so, whether it should be a new shot and only for certain groups.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 12 DAYS AGO