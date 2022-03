Everybody knows that Tiger Woods, 46 years old and recently inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame, went to Augusta on Tuesday. Everybody knows because most everything Woods does beyond the confines of his house is observed. Most everything he says gets scrutinized. Every tournament round he posts gets analyzed. Golf is addicted to Woods, and Woods is addicted to golf. And so we are now posing the same question Woods is posing to himself: Will he make his return to tournament golf next week at Augusta National?

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO