Prince William and Kate Middleton had been an item for nine years before he popped the question, but that doesn't mean he wasn't full of nerves!. Although the pair didn't officially make the announcement until 16 November 2010, the Duke of Cambridge sweetly got down on one knee during a trip to Kenya with friends in 2010, presenting his future bride with his late mother Princess Diana's iconic sapphire and diamond engagement ring. But the 39-year-old later revealed that his proposal broke with tradition since he was too afraid to ask Kate's father Michael Middleton for his daughter's hand in marriage!

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO