Schumer calls on Justice Thomas to recuse himself from cases related to Jan. 6

MSNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has called on Justice Clarence Thomas to...

www.msnbc.com

MSNBC

Can Justice Thomas be impeached?

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is facing calls for his impeachment over his wife’s text messages to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows. Civil rights attorney Maya Wiley and Country Over Party founder Matthew Dowd discuss whether impeaching Justice Thomas could lead to accountability.March 27, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

GOP scrambles to do damage control on Clarence Thomas

Republicans are engaging in damage control in response to last week's explosive news that Victoria "Ginni" Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, repeatedly pressed White House officials to overturn the 2020 election. Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist, effectively called for then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Chuck Schumer
MSNBC

Will Trump ever be indicted in New York? Prosecutor's resignation offers new clues

The New York D.A. has paused the criminal probe into Trump’s finances and has signaled he will not indict him unless new evidence emerges. The top prosecutor on the case has resigned, writing in a letter “Trump is guilty of numerous felony violations” and that failing to prosecute him “is a grave failure of justice.” MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the legal implications.March 24, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Joe: It's time for Putin to start worrying what the U.S. thinks

President Biden is standing by comments that Russian President Vladimir Putin can't remain in power, saying he had been expressing his 'moral outrage,' not signaling a policy change. Joe Scarborough explains why it's time for Putin to worry what the U.S. thinks about his actions in Ukraine.March 29, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

GOP’s Mo Brooks: Trump urged me to take impermissible steps

Rep. Mo Brooks couldn’t have done much more to curry favor with Donald Trump. The Alabama Republican even appeared at the pre-riot Jan. 6 rally, firing up the right-wing crowd ahead of their insurrectionist attack on the Capitol. When the GOP congressman launched his Senate campaign last year, echoing...
ALABAMA STATE
MSNBC

Manhattan DA accused of dropping criminal case against Trump

In a resignation letter published in the New York Times, prosecutor Mark Pomerantz claimed the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is abandoning its investigation into former President Trump. MSNBC Legal Analyst Jill Wine-Banks shares why the case could still be moving forward. March 27, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Joe: Thomas, Meadows texts are most damning indictment against Trump WH so far

The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Virginia Thomas, urged then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the weeks after Election Day to pursue efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, according to reporting from Bob Costa and Bob Woodward. The Morning Joe panel discusses.March 25, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Why Democrats should impeach Justice Clarence Thomas

I have a question for Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats: Why haven’t you impeached Clarence Thomas yet?. It’s become conventional wisdom that there’s nothing that can be done to pry a Supreme Court justice, like Thomas, from the bench after they receive what is more often than not a lifetime appointment. But every Democratic member of the House of Representatives should be Googling the name "Samuel Chase" right now.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Secret plot: New Clarence Thomas scandal over wife's texts with Trump White House

Leaked text messages reveal Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, urged Trump's Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, to find ways to overturn the 2020 presidential election. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the legal significance of Thomas' texts, and the wider questions facing Justice Thomas.March 25, 2022.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Amy Klobuchar demands Clarence Thomas RECUSE himself from Supreme Court election cases over wife Virginia's texts with Mark Meadows: GOP Rep. Kinzinger says he's 'not convinced' Trump's ex-chief of staff gave all messages to Capitol riot committee

Democrat Senator Amy Klobuchar called on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from election-related cases during a Sunday TV interview, days after a damning report revealed his wife's attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential results. 'The facts are clear here. This is unbelievable. You have the wife of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

'Coup confession': Subpoenaed Trump aide hit with same vote that got Bannon indicted

Trump White House aide Peter Navarro faces a Congressional contempt vote for defying the January 6th committee. Navarro was subpoenaed after admitting his plan to overturn the 2020 election, along with Steve Bannon, in a newsworthy interview with MSNBC anchor Ari Melber. The new formal House “contempt report” cites Navarro’s statements and interview with Melber to make the case that he is illegally resisting a lawful subpoena, and has no valid legal privilege to do so. Melber discusses the legal developments regarding Navarro, and other matters before the committee, with Justice Department veteran Neal Katyal.March 29, 2022.
POTUS
The Week

Ginni Thomas texted Mark Meadows she discussed post-election fight with 'best friend.' Was it Justice Thomas?

Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a well-connected conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was very invested in the false idea that former President Donald Trump was robbed of victory in the 2020 election, according to text messages she sent to Mark Meadows, then Trump's White House chief of staff, The Washington Post and CBS News reported Thursday evening.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MSNBC

Jail time? Contempt vote for Trump WH aide who admitted coup plot on live TV

Trump White House aide Peter Navarro faces a Congressional contempt vote for defying the January 6th committee. Navarro was subpoenaed after admitting his plan to overturn the 2020 election, along with Steve Bannon, in a newsworthy interview with MSNBC anchor Ari Melber. The new formal House “contempt report” cites Navarro’s statements and interview with Melber to make the case that he is illegally resisting a lawful subpoena, and has no valid legal privilege to do so. Bannon was previously held in contempt and then indicted for it by the DOJ. In this report, Melber outlines the legal developments regarding Navarro and other matters before the committee.March 29, 2022.
POTUS

