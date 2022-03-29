Some say commissioners violated oath on treasurer’s office

A handful of residents presented Montgomery County commissioners with a notice of maladministration regarding the recent action that stripped payroll duties from County Treasurer Melanie Bush, seen in this file photo. (Jason Fochtman, Houston Chronicle / Staff photographer)

A handful of residents presented Montgomery County commissioners with a notice of maladministration regarding the recent action that stripped payroll duties from County Treasurer Melanie Bush.

During the court’s March 8 meeting, the court agreed in a 4-1 vote to create a new payroll department appointing former County Auditor Phyllis Martin, who currently works with Precinct 4 Commissioner James Metts, to oversee the duties. Commissioners have the authority to take the action.

County Judge Mark Keough, who asked to table the issue for further investigation, was the lone nay vote.

On Tuesday, the court unanimously approved the transfer of several employees to the newly created payroll office prompting the notice from the residents. Maladministration is the actions of a government body which can be seen as causing an injustice.

According to the notice, residents claim the court violated their oath of office since the action to create a payroll office and removed the duties from Bush is against the will of the public. Several speakers noted Bush ran unopposed in the Republican primary, securing more than 53,000 votes, and will not face a Democratic opponent in November.

While some residents claim the removal of Bush’s payroll responsibilities is the start of an effort to abolish the treasurer’s office, this is not the first time the issue to eliminate the department has been addressed.

In March 2017, after several discussions to cut county spending and then County Treasurer Stephanne Davenport coming under fire for the release of employees personal information, including social security numbers, Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack took steps to explore the possibility of abolishing the office.

The process to remove the treasurer department requires a constitutional amendment that would give voters the power to either keep or do away with the department.

At that time, after announcing her plans to run for treasurer, Bush told the Courier she wasn’t sure that the department needed to be abolished.

"I don't know that we need to do that at this point, but I can't say it is off the table," said Bush in a July 2017 Courier article, adding she would need to get in office and evaluate how it is operating before supporting the elimination of the department.

Noack has not pursued any further action regarding the office.

Noack recently targeted Bush as the reason behind several issues that resulted in paycheck mishaps with several hundred employees and jury duty payments for citizens.

Last month, Noack asked county employees to inform him of any payroll issues they have had in the last year and a half. He said he received more than 80 responses reporting errors involving pay deductions, inaccurate wage reporting on W-2s, jury duty pay and some employees being over or underpaid.

According to information from the Texas Association of Counties, the county treasurer legislatively prescribed duties fall into three basic categories receipt of funds, disbursement of funds and accounting for funds in custody. The treasurer can handle payroll but it is not legislatively required.

