SAN ANTONIO — A country music star stunned some fans this week when he decided to cancel an upcoming sold-out show to watch a Final Four game. According to Sports Illustrated and Variety, Ticketmaster sent a message to Eric Church fans Tuesday saying the “Heart on Fire” singer was calling off his Saturday performance in San Antonio because he plans to watch UNC face Duke in the NCAA basketball tournament.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 20 MINUTES AGO