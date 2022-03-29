ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poplarville, MS

Couple accused in infant daughter’s death arrested for murder

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi couple is now facing capital murder charges in the death last year of their five-month-old daughter.

Kendra Beck, 20, and Takoda Miller, 23, were arrested last week after being indicted for the child’s October 2021 death. Both Beck and Miller are being held in the Pearl River County Jail without bond, WLOX-TV reported. It’s unknown if either has an attorney who could speak for them.

Two arrested on drug charges in Pike County

According to the indictment, the couple intentionally, knowingly or recklessly starved Kairi Beck of the nourishments needed to sustain life or growth.

Beck and Miller also were charged with felony child neglect after authorities say a second child, who was 19-months-old at the time of the incident, was found to be neglected and abused.

The indictment alleges that Beck and Miller deprived the toddler of food, clothing, shelter, healthcare or supervision, resulting in substantial harm to the child’s physical, mental or emotional health. In addition, court documents say the abuse caused the child to become infested with lice, covered in feces, and have severe diaper rash.

