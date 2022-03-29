ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legacies Reunites The Originals' Marcel and Rebekah in Romantic First Look

By Andy Swift
 1 day ago
The sight of Marcel Gerard in a suit is always welcome, and this might be our favorite one yet.

That’s because it isn’t a throwback photo from his days on The Originals . It’s an exclusive first look at the April 14 episode of Legacies (The CW, 9/8c), which includes Charles Michael Davis ‘ first guest appearance as Marcel.

He’ll be joined by fellow first-timer Nathaniel Buzolic as Kol Mikaelson, plus returning favorites Claire Holt and Riley Voelkel as Rebekah and Freya, respectively.

Speaking of Rebekah, we’re relieved to see that things appear to be going well in her relationship with Marcel. We have to admit, we were a little worried when she didn’t mention him during her visit earlier this season, even if she had slightly bigger fish (aka dehumanized tribrids) to fry at the time.

When we last saw Marcel and Rebekah together in The Originals ‘ 2018 series finale, they were planning to get married after she took the cure. Since we know from her previous visit that Rebekah is still very much a vampire, we wondered if that wasn’t the only plan on which she didn’t follow through. (Darn that glass for obstructing their ring fingers!)

Hit PLAY on the video above for more details on Legacies ‘ long-awaited Originals reunion, then drop a comment with your hopes for the episode.

IN THIS ARTICLE
