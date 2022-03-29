ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Study: Gender pay gap improving, but far from gone

By David Rancken
 1 day ago

The glass ceiling is alive and well and still keeps some women from earning the same as men for the same work in some areas. But, there are areas where things have reversed.

Pew Research looked at average salaries for men and women in different cities. The median incomes for women under the age of 30 are 82 percent of what men make overall.

The Census Bureau reports there are 22 cities out of 250 where women earn the same or even more than men in the same jobs. The city of Wenatchee, in central Washington reportedly has the biggest gains for women in the last couple of years with women making 120 percent of what men make. San Angelo, Texas made the top 10, where women make 102 percent more than men.

But, Texas has two areas where the gap is more extreme. Women only make 68 percent in Beaumont-Port Arthur and in Odessa. That's second-worst in the country.

