Glendale, CA

City Hones Steps to Reduce Plastic Waste

By Outlook Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst published in the March 26 print issue of the Glendale News Press. Glendale city officials on Tuesday approved taking another step in their efforts to reduce the amount of single-use plastic items in the community and directed city staff to create a third ordinance regarding the issue. “We...

