Giants willing to select best player available in 2022 NFL draft

The New York Giants are heading into the 2022 NFL draft in good position to solve a slew of needs on their subpar roster.

General manager Joe Schoen is aware of the clamoring from the ownership group and the fans to upgrade the offensive line — and he may just do so — but he’s not locked into that mindset.

Schoen knows the Giants have so many needs, he can pick a player at just about any position and he would not be wrong in doing so.

“Really, honestly, right now, we’re trying to find, ‘Hey, who are seven players we like?’ I mentioned this at the combine, if we find seven players that we like as players, as people, that’ll be good for the organization, I’ll sleep good at night and then we’ll get into that, ‘Maybe we need 10 guys, maybe we need 11, maybe we need 13,’ if we decide to move back, depending on where we are,” Schoen told reporters on Monday.

“We have enough needs on the roster that I think you can go take the best player available.”

Schoen has been adding veteran linemen all offseason, especially on the interior of the line, and appears to be lining up some of the top offensive tackles in the first round of the draft. The Giants hold the firth and seventh selections in this year’s draft.

It’s almost a certainty that one of the top three rated tackles — Alabama’s Evan Neal, Ikem Ekwonu of North Carolina State and Mississippi State’s Charles Cross — will be available at No. 5 (and even at No. 7 should Carolina select a quarterback at No. 6), but Schoen is keenly aware of the team’s other needs.

The Giants are in the market for a safety after releasing Logan Ryan last week and if they trade James Bradberry, they’ll be looking to grab a top corner. Tight end is also a glaring need as is inside linebacker, and — of course, as always — a pass rusher.