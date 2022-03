The 38th annual Osaka Motorcycle Show officially kicks off on March 19, 2022, and Honda is busy pulling out all the stops with its new model introduction plans. It’s bringing a veritable stack of new newness to the show, to be followed in short succession by appearances at the 49th Tokyo Motorcycle Show and the 1st Nagoya Motorcycle Show. No worries if you’re not anywhere near any of those cities, either—Honda will also be posting information about all the new models in its Virtual Exhibition Hall, for those of us who are otherwise occupied.

