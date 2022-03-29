ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Virginia

A Virginia Beach restaurant with is being credited as having the best waffles in Virginia.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best waffles in every state , which included Sunnyside Cafe and Restaurant as the top choice for Virginia.

"The only thing you need to know about Sunnyside Cafe is to order the pecan waffle," Eat This, Not That 's Megan Dubois wrote. "This waffle is loaded with pecans and topped with pecans coated in syrup, cinnamon, and whipped cream."

Here is Eat This, Not That' s full list of the best waffles in every state:

  1. Alabama- Yo' Mama's (Birmingham)
  2. Alaska- Waffles and Whatnot (Anchorage)
  3. Arizona- Zuzu (Phoenix)
  4. Arkansas- The Colonial Pancake and Waffle House (Hot Springs)
  5. California- & Waffles (North Hollywood)
  6. Colorado- Waffle Brothers (Denver)
  7. Connecticut- The Sloppy Waffle (Newington)
  8. Delaware- Metro Diner (Wilmington)
  9. Florida- The Blue Fish (Jacksonville)
  10. Georgia- Atlanta Breakfast Club (Atlanta)
  11. Hawaii- Pancakes & Waffles BLD (Honolulu)
  12. Idaho- Waffle Me Up (Boise)
  13. Illinois- Chicago Waffles (multiple locations)
  14. Indiana- Milktooth (Indianapolis)
  15. Iowa- Mullets Restaurant (Des Moines)
  16. Kansas- Dempsey's Biscuit Company (Wichita)
  17. Kentucky- Wild Eggs (Louisville)
  18. Louisiana- Toast (New Orleans)
  19. Maine- The Sinful Kitchen (Portland)
  20. Maryland- Waffie (Baltimore)
  21. Massachusetts- Zinneken's Waffles (Cambridge)
  22. Michigan- Omelette and Waffle Cafe (multiple locations)
  23. Minnesota- Hot Plate (Minneapolis)
  24. Mississippi- Fill-Up with Billups (Biloxi)
  25. Missouri- The Boardwalk Waffles and Ice Cream (Maplewood)
  26. Montana- Stuffed Crepes & Waffles (Bozeman)
  27. Nebraska- Reactor (Lincoln)
  28. Nevada- Tiabi Coffee & Waffle (Las Vegas)
  29. New Hampshire- The Friendly Toast (multiple locations)
  30. New Jersey- Brownstone Pancake Factory (Englewood Cliffs)
  31. New Mexico- Tia B's La Waffleria (Albuquerque)
  32. New York- Wafels & Dinges (multiple locations)
  33. North Carolina- Cast Iron Waffles (Charlotte)
  34. North Dakota- Black Coffee and Waffle Bar (Fargo)
  35. Ohio- Wally Waffle (Akron)
  36. Oklahoma- Waffle Champion (Oklahoma City)
  37. Oregon- The Waffle Window (Hawthorne)
  38. Pennsylvania- Waffles Incaffinated (multiple locations)
  39. Rhode Island- Rhody Hen Cafe (Pawtucket)
  40. South Carolina- Sweet Belgium (King Street in Charleston)
  41. South Dakota- Phillips Avenue Diner (Sioux Falls)
  42. Tennessee- The Loveless Cafe (Nashville)
  43. Texas- Sweet Paris (Houston)
  44. Utah- Bruges Waffles & Frites (multiple locations)
  45. Vermont- Mary's Cafe (West Rutland)
  46. Virginia- Sunnyside Cafe and Restaurant (Virginia Beach)
  47. Washington- BeBop Waffle Shop (Seattle)
  48. West Virginia- Waffle Hut (Sutton)
  49. Wisconsin- Mad Rooster (Milwaukee)
  50. Wyoming- Corbet's Cabin Top of the World Waffles (Teton Village)

