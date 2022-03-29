This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Virginia

Photo: Stone RF

A Virginia Beach restaurant with is being credited as having the best waffles in Virginia.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best waffles in every state , which included Sunnyside Cafe and Restaurant as the top choice for Virginia.

"The only thing you need to know about Sunnyside Cafe is to order the pecan waffle," Eat This, Not That 's Megan Dubois wrote. "This waffle is loaded with pecans and topped with pecans coated in syrup, cinnamon, and whipped cream."

Here is Eat This, Not That' s full list of the best waffles in every state: