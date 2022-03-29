ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

NextEra 'disappointed' as Biden administration looks into tariffs on solar panel imports from Asia

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jy8qk_0etKZg3N00

NextEra Energy Inc. said Tuesday that it was "disappointed" in the U.S. Department of Commerce's decision to look into possible tariffs on solar panel imports from certain countries in Asia. The clean energy company's stock fell 0.5% in afternoon trading, reversing an earlier gain of as much as 0.7%. The decision followed a petition filed recently by Auxin Solar, which NextEra described as a "small 60-employee solar panel assembler" based on California. As Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril explained, the Commerce Department was investigating whether China-based makers of crystalline silicon photovoltaic (CSPV) cells...

Comments / 2

Check out more stories from
MarketWatch
MarketWatch

123K+

Followers

24K+

Posts

31M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish higher after reports of an attack on a Saudi oil facility

Oil futures finished higher on Friday, giving up earlier losses as reports of an attack on a Saudi oil facility renewed worries about tight global crude supplies. Oil prices had been trading lower before the news of the attack, after the European Union didn't ban much-needed oil from Russia, like its U.S. counterpart did earlier this month. The European Union can't sanction Russian oil completely, but the attack on an oil facility reminds traders that Yemen's Houthi rebels have the ability to shut down production in Saudi Arabia, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Washington Times

Biden throttled U.S. energy production when we needed it most

A capable presidential administration plans, anticipates and implements strategies. An ineffective administration bounces haphazardly from crisis to crisis. It’s the difference between playing chess and playing pinball. President Biden’s mismanagement of skyrocketing gas prices gives us a hint as to what game he’s playing. Gas prices, already...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Panel#Solar Cells#Asia#Nextera Energy#Nextera Energy Inc#Auxin Solar#The Commerce Department
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia says US declared ‘total war’ on it

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that the U.S. and other western nations have declared “total war” against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “A real hybrid war, total war was declared on us,” Lavrov said, as the Associated Press reported. Hybrid warfare refers to...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Country
China
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
Benzinga

It's A Win-Win: Why Both The United States And Germany Would Benefit From US Cannabis Exports

With adult-use cannabis set to be legalized by the incoming government in Germany, attention has now turned to the massive regulatory hurdles the nation will face as these new policies are rolled out. One of the primary challenges Germany’s medicinal cannabis rollout tackled in 2017 was demand that greatly overwhelmed supply. We expect that demand for the adult use market will be even greater, meaning that now is the time to begin planning for where that supply will come from.
U.S. POLITICS
rigzone.com

Oil Demand Showing Signs of Weakness

Global oil demand has been showing signs of weakness in March and this weakness is expected to persist through April and May due to the impact of high oil prices, the negative effects of sanctions and war in Russia and Ukraine, and the consequences of increasing lockdowns in China. That’s...
TRAFFIC
thecentersquare.com

Poll: Americans want more domestic energy production

(The Center Square) – The increased pressure on the U.S. oil supply and soaring gas prices have left the vast majority of Americans calling for more domestic oil production. Convention of States Action along with The Trafalgar Group released new polling data that showed that 77.3% of surveyed American voters say that, “in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, President Biden should make increasing American energy production a priority.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

Biden's gas tax gaslighting

When gas prices climbed rapidly, the Biden administration blamed the oil companies and Russian President Vladimir Putin. What the administration and Democrats in Congress cannot admit, at least not without pain at election time, is that it was their explicit intent to reduce domestic oil and gas production, and record-high gasoline prices have not altered that strategy. Democrats believe that higher gas prices will nudge people to buy electric cars and solar panels for their houses and drive less, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

How Biden could lower gas prices

PRIMING THE PUMP — Oil prices hit a record high today, and President Joe Biden said they’re going to keep going up. Biden acknowledged his new Russian energy ban, which a large majority of Americans support, will mean higher gas prices in the U.S. Americans are already paying an average of $4.17 per gallon nationwide, the highest — before factoring in inflation — since 2008.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

123K+
Followers
24K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy