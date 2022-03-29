NextEra 'disappointed' as Biden administration looks into tariffs on solar panel imports from Asia
NextEra Energy Inc. said Tuesday that it was "disappointed" in the U.S. Department of Commerce's decision to look into possible tariffs on solar panel imports from certain countries in Asia. The clean energy company's stock fell 0.5% in afternoon trading, reversing an earlier gain of as much as 0.7%. The decision followed a petition filed recently by Auxin Solar, which NextEra described as a "small 60-employee solar panel assembler" based on California. As Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril explained, the Commerce Department was investigating whether China-based makers of crystalline silicon photovoltaic (CSPV) cells...
