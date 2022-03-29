ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sony remains unconvinced of a subscription-first future for gaming

By Nick Statt
protocol.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSony revealed its much-anticipated answer to Xbox Game Pass on Tuesday, but it wouldn’t be fair to characterize it as such now that we know just how understated the company’s new subscription push is. Instead of giving the product a big flashy livestream or debuting it at...

www.protocol.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Update Has Disappointing News for PS4 and PS5 Users

A new PlayStation Plus update has disappointing news for PS4 and PS5 users who thought one of this year's biggest releases was going to be made free via the subscription service in the near future based on a PSN error. We are three months into 2021, and we already have some great games between the likes of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, Elden Ring, and as of tomorrow, Gran Turismo 7. One of this year's best releases, at least so far, wasn't a marquee drop like these games though. On February 6, independent developer Slocap released Sifu as a self-published game, though it had a decent buzz around it thanks to a hefty helping hand from the PlayStation Marketing team, who clearly worked out a deal with Slocap that involved helping market the game for console exclusivity. Sifu has already sold over one million copies and is critically acclaimed, and PS Plus subscribers thought it was being made free via the subscription service.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Netflix subscribers are getting 3 more free games in March

For the past several months, Netflix has been steadily expanding its selection of free mobile games for subscribers. Netflix Games initially launched on Android last November before its arrival on iOS days later. At the time, there were only five free games available, including the two based on the Netflix original series Stranger Things. As of last month, the Netflix Games library had grown to 14 titles, and even more arrived in March.
VIDEO GAMES
pymnts

Sony Expected to Unveil PlayStation Subscription

Sony Group could introduce a PlayStation video game subscription service “as early as next week,” Bloomberg reported Friday (March 25). The subscription service — which was given the code name Spartacus — has been in development and represents Sony’s answer to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, which is a Netflix-style suite of video games with more than 25 million subscribers, according to the report.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Playstation#Free Games#Playstation Plus#Pc Game#Video Game#Xbox Game Pass#Ps Plus#Warzone#Playstation Now
GAMINGbible

Xbox Game Pass Just Added A Major Bonus Subscription For Users

From now (24 March) until 31 March, the big boys at Microsoft have blessed us with a new perk to go along with our Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Fans of delicious superhero action will be able to get their fill over the next three months as the top end Game Pass subscription now comes with a couple of months of Marvel Unlimited for free. The comic book subscription service boasts over 30,000 comics from the superhero creating giants, including new issues which come out each week.
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

How to Watch Netflix on TV Without Internet

Although you cannot stream movies on the Netflix platform, you can still enjoy watching Netflix content offline due to its download feature. So, even if you don’t have an internet connection, you have the option to download the film/series onto your P.C. or mobile device. Additionally, if you’re on a Smart T.V., you will have to take it a step further and connect through an HDMI port.
TV & VIDEOS
GeekyGadgets

Hulu + Live TV Subscribers Now Have Unlimited DVR For Free

The prices of streaming services have been going up over the years. It happens as companies need to pay more to maintain their services as more users subscribe, plus they are also investing in a lot of original content and also have to pay for licensing fees for other shows in their catalog. That all costs money.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Netflix
PC Magazine

Netflix Premium Too Expensive? Lower Your Streaming Bill With These Key Tips

After revolutionizing the movie rental business by delivering DVDs to your doorstep, Netflix has become the leading video streaming service. An Editors’ Choice pick, the service has millions of subscribers who love its ad-free movie streaming, high-quality original shows, and feature-rich apps on a variety of platforms. Without Netflix, we wouldn’t have Tim Robinson in a hotdog suit.
TV & VIDEOS
protocol.com

YouTube is taking on Roku with free, ad-supported shows

YouTube might yet stand a chance in the streaming wars. It just released 4,000 episodes of shows like “Heartland” and “Hell’s Kitchen,” all free to watch with ads. Each week, the platform will add 100 more titles, which will include both shows and movies. The...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

PlayStation Plus Premium vs Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: Which one do you need?

Sony just introduced a new and expanded PlayStation Plus service to compete with Microsoft's generous Xbox Game Pass program. If you have both consoles you're probably wondering which subscription service is worth your time and money, or if there's even a case for going all big spender and getting both. Here we break down exactly what you get at each tier of each service, the prices, and some of the games you can expect to get access to as well.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Canceling your Stadia Pro subscription is easy, and you won’t lose your paid games

Google Stadia never quite set the video game world ablaze with a paradigm shift towards cloud game streaming, but it has quietly soldiered on as a convenient service for those who value playing the latest games on less-than-capable hardware. Its future remains a little bit unclear, with Google reportedly putting less priority on it internally. Though the service’s future may still carve out its niche among gamers seeking free demos and trials that are easy to test out, what if you already subscribed but feel it’s time to step off this beta-like ride?
VIDEO GAMES
Phone Arena

Apple supposedly plans to lower the iPhone SE's production

The iPhone SE 2022 is the latest budget phone from Apple, but allegedly, Apple is planning to lower the iPhone SE's production due to lower demand (via Reuters). According to Nikkei Asia's sources, Apple will possibly produce around 20% fewer iPhone SEs next quarter than it initially planned. This could indicate that Apple intends to build roughly 3 million fewer iPhone SEs than its original goals.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

How to watch Pachinko on Apple TV+

The international epic drama series Pachinko debuts today on Apple TV+. Pachinko tells the story of a Korean family who immigrate to Japan in the 20th century, at a time when Japanese attitudes towards Koreans was far from amicable. The first three episodes are streaming now. The series is based...
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Oculus Quest 2’s amazing 2021 sales figures spell doom for PSVR 2

According to new market research, Meta’s Quest 2 sold 8.7 million units in 2021, that amounts to almost double the total number of VR headsets sold in the previous year. The report - carried out by the International Data Corporation (IDC) (via Android Central) - shows that the Quest 2 was by far the most popular headset, making up 78% of all sales last year. A long way behind was DPVR which captured 5.1% of all sales and ByteDance's Pico VR devices came in third with 4.5%. HTC and iQIYI rounded out the top five, leaving both Sony and Valve nowhere to be seen.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Is there a future for NFTs in video games?

For the past several months, gaming publishers have been peddling around the idea that there is a new future ahead for the gaming industry. One that is an inevitability as we inch closer and closer towards the new kind of internet experience is referred to simply as “Web 3.0.”
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

PlayStation rival to Xbox Game Pass reportedly being announced next week

PlayStation's revamped subscription service will reportedly be revealed next week. Earlier today, Bloomberg reported that Sony would be revealing its revamped PlayStation subscription service at some point next week. According to the report, the subscription service, which combined both PS Now and PS Plus into one subscription, is right around the corner from finally being unveiled after months of rumor and speculation.
VIDEO GAMES
PCMag

Sony Acquires Its First Canadian Game Developer

Sony is expanding the number of PlayStation Studios again this week with news that Montreal-based Haven Studios is becoming part of the family. This is one of the more obvious and probably easier acquisitions Sony has negotiated. As the PlayStation.Blog reports, Sony partnered with Haven Studios in March last year just as it was being setup as an independent studio by well-known industry veteran Jade Raymond. Ever since, the studio has been working on an original PlayStation IP that's currently only described as a "modern multiplayer experience that brings gamers together in positive and meaningful ways."
BUSINESS
The Verge

Apple will reportedly sell the iPhone as a subscription service

Apple is reportedly working on selling iPhones and iPads themselves as part of a hardware subscription service, according to a new report from Bloomberg, whose author Mark Gurman writes the service could arrive next year. The move would fit into Apple’s ongoing push towards subscription services as a whole. Over...
CELL PHONES
Front Office Sports

Sony Continues to Add to Gaming Acquisitions

Sony is once again adding its name to the recent flurry of acquisitions taking place across the gaming industry. The tech giant has agreed to acquire Montreal-based video game development company Haven Studios for an undisclosed amount. Sony and Haven Studios will work together to develop new and original intellectual property with a multiplayer experience for PlayStation consoles.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy