Spoilers ahead.Although it’s relatively new on the scene, it’s hard to remember a time when we didn’t all start the day with the internet’s new favourite puzzle.With our Twitter feeds now full of little green squares, it seems everyone is enjoying the viral game.If you’re not already familiar with the game, the rules are simple. You are given six chances to guess a five-letter word. When the letter is correct, the box turns green. If you have the right letter but in the wrong box, it turns yellow. All incorrect letters turn grey.A 'hard mode feature' exists under the settings...

TWITTER ・ 15 DAYS AGO