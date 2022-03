Brooks Bahr has decided to take his talents to Michigan. He explained why he ended up going to Ann Arbor in a recent interview with Ryan Zuke of mlive.com. The 3-star recruit attends Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Illinois and is listed as 6-foot-6, 270 pounds. He is also the No. 509 overall, No. 69 DL, and No. 9 player from Illinois in the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite. He chose the Wolverines over Ball State, Duke, Illinois, and Cincinnati.

WILMETTE, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO