This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Connecticut

By Jason Hall
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

A Newington restaurant with is being credited as having the best waffles in Connecticut .

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best waffles in every state , which included the Sloppy Waffle as the top choice for Connecticut.

" The Sloppy Waffle is known for over-the-top waffle creations, including one that shares the restaurant's name," Eat This, Not That 's Megan Dubois wrote. "The Sloppy Waffle is a liege waffle that's topped with two eggs, bacon, sausage, melted cheese, and syrup. Oh, and it's all served with home fries."

Here is Eat This, Not That' s full list of the best waffles in every state:

  1. Alabama- Yo' Mama's (Birmingham)
  2. Alaska- Waffles and Whatnot (Anchorage)
  3. Arizona- Zuzu (Phoenix)
  4. Arkansas- The Colonial Pancake and Waffle House (Hot Springs)
  5. California- & Waffles (North Hollywood)
  6. Colorado- Waffle Brothers (Denver)
  7. Connecticut- The Sloppy Waffle (Newington)
  8. Delaware- Metro Diner (Wilmington)
  9. Florida- The Blue Fish (Jacksonville)
  10. Georgia- Atlanta Breakfast Club (Atlanta)
  11. Hawaii- Pancakes & Waffles BLD (Honolulu)
  12. Idaho- Waffle Me Up (Boise)
  13. Illinois- Chicago Waffles (multiple locations)
  14. Indiana- Milktooth (Indianapolis)
  15. Iowa- Mullets Restaurant (Des Moines)
  16. Kansas- Dempsey's Biscuit Company (Wichita)
  17. Kentucky- Wild Eggs (Louisville)
  18. Louisiana- Toast (New Orleans)
  19. Maine- The Sinful Kitchen (Portland)
  20. Maryland- Waffie (Baltimore)
  21. Massachusetts- Zinneken's Waffles (Cambridge)
  22. Michigan- Omelette and Waffle Cafe (multiple locations)
  23. Minnesota- Hot Plate (Minneapolis)
  24. Mississippi- Fill-Up with Billups (Biloxi)
  25. Missouri- The Boardwalk Waffles and Ice Cream (Maplewood)
  26. Montana- Stuffed Crepes & Waffles (Bozeman)
  27. Nebraska- Reactor (Lincoln)
  28. Nevada- Tiabi Coffee & Waffle (Las Vegas)
  29. New Hampshire- The Friendly Toast (multiple locations)
  30. New Jersey- Brownstone Pancake Factory (Englewood Cliffs)
  31. New Mexico- Tia B's La Waffleria (Albuquerque)
  32. New York- Wafels & Dinges (multiple locations)
  33. North Carolina- Cast Iron Waffles (Charlotte)
  34. North Dakota- Black Coffee and Waffle Bar (Fargo)
  35. Ohio- Wally Waffle (Akron)
  36. Oklahoma- Waffle Champion (Oklahoma City)
  37. Oregon- The Waffle Window (Hawthorne)
  38. Pennsylvania- Waffles Incaffinated (multiple locations)
  39. Rhode Island- Rhody Hen Cafe (Pawtucket)
  40. South Carolina- Sweet Belgium (King Street in Charleston)
  41. South Dakota- Phillips Avenue Diner (Sioux Falls)
  42. Tennessee- The Loveless Cafe (Nashville)
  43. Texas- Sweet Paris (Houston)
  44. Utah- Bruges Waffles & Frites (multiple locations)
  45. Vermont- Mary's Cafe (West Rutland)
  46. Virginia- Sunnyside Cafe and Restaurant (Virginia Beach)
  47. Washington- BeBop Waffle Shop (Seattle)
  48. West Virginia- Waffle Hut (Sutton)
  49. Wisconsin- Mad Rooster (Milwaukee)
  50. Wyoming- Corbet's Cabin Top of the World Waffles (Teton Village)

