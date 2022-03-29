ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Report: How many homes are sitting empty in your state

By Chelsee Yee, Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
8 News Now
8 News Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31cmIw_0etKTr1C00

(NEXSTAR) – More than 16 million homes are sitting vacant across the U.S., according to a report using census data.

The study by LendingTree ranked the nation’s 50 states by their shares of unoccupied homes. The highest vacancy rates were found in Vermont, Maine and Alaska. Each state has between 20% and 22% of its housing stock vacant.

The three states combined are home to more than 315,000 unoccupied units.

Cities with the most, fewest affordable middle class homes: report

Other states rank lower on the list but have many more vacant units because they are larger. Florida, for example, is No. 6 on the list. About 17% of states in Florida are vacant, according to the report. That’s nearly 1.7 million housing units.

Just because a home is vacant doesn’t mean it’s rotting away. The report points out there are several reasons a home could be vacant; it may be on the market or it could be a vacation home. There’s also the chance it’s uninhabitable.

The states with the lowest vacancy rates were Oregon, Washington and Connecticut, New Jersey and California. Many parts of those states have extremely competitive housing markets and are seen as very desirable places to live.

A low vacancy rate often means there’s strong demand in the housing market, and typically home prices are higher, writes LendingTree. But the opposite isn’t always true. Some of the states with high vacancy rates have affordable housing markets, while others have lots of expensive homes that are simply sitting vacant most of the time because they are vacation homes or weekend homes.

Are we in a real estate bubble?

The states with the highest vacancy rates are:

  1. Vermont (22.9%)
  2. Maine (22.7%)
  3. Alaska (20.5%)
  4. West Virginia (18.1%)
  5. Alabama (17.7%)
  6. Florida (17.1%)
  7. New Hampshire (16.7%)
  8. Mississippi (16.3%)
  9. Louisiana (16.2%)
  10. Wyoming (15.9%)

The states with the lowest vacancy rates are:

  1. Oregon (7.8%)
  2. Washington (7.9%)
  3. Connecticut (8.1%)
  4. New Jersey (8.5%)
  5. California (8.7%)
  6. Massachusetts (8.7%)
  7. Maryland (9.1%)
  8. Illinois (9.1%)
  9. Utah (9.5%)
  10. Colorado (9.5%)

See the full ranking list of vacancy rates by state from LendingTree. The company used the Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey to write its vacancy report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State With The Most Empty Houses

The residential real estate market in America has been described as out of control. Prices in some markets have risen 50% over the last two years. Nationwide, home prices were up almost 20% in 2021. While several conditions have contributed to the rise, none is more obvious than historically low mortgage rates. Recently, as interest […]
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Vermont Business
City
Washington, VT
State
Maine State
Vermont State
Vermont Real Estate
State
West Virginia State
State
Utah State
Motley Fool

The 10 Worst Places to Buy a Home in 2022

You can make the most of your home by buying in the right city. If the cost of living in an area is so high your quality of life suffers, it's not worth buying there. A city with high job growth attracts new people, which in turn, increases your odds of building equity in a home.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

The housing market frenzy will pass. Just not this spring

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. We're in the middle of the housing market's hottest stretch in the nation's history. U.S. home prices are up 18.8% over the past 12 months. That's well...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Affordable Housing#Housing Market#Nexstar#Lendingtree
moneytalksnews.com

15 Cities Where Homebuyers Are Most Likely to Face Bidding Wars

Many would-be homeowners may think they are going to an open house only to suddenly find themselves competing in an auction instead. In cities across the U.S., bidding wars have broken out among those hoping to land a home, according to real estate brokerage Redfin. In February, 68.6% of home...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Fast Company

Two really big ideas that could fix the disastrous U.S. housing system

In so many ways, the housing market in the U.S. is epically screwed up. There are the roughly 20 million households spending more than a third of their income on housing. There’s the estimated 6.8 million home shortage in the overall housing stock, an under-supply that reinforces those affordability issues. There are the zoning laws that disallow density in places where demand could easily support it. There are the powerful voices of homeowners pressuring local officials to block affordable housing development. There are the decades-long ramifications of racist housing policies.
REAL ESTATE
Complex

Nevada Man Awarded $8 Million After Suing Casino Bar for Serving Him Chemicals Instead of Beer

A Nevada man lost his sense of taste and developed other health complications after he was served cleaning solvents in lieu of beer from a tap at a bar. ABC News reports that on March 18, a Las Vegas jury awarded Lon Enwright $8 million for the incident that took place in December 2018 at a Barley’s Casino & Brewing Co. in Henderson. He sued the casino bar for negligence.
HENDERSON, NV
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Renters At Risk of Eviction

The United States Supreme Court struck down a Biden administration moratorium on evictions last August. Only months later, 4.4 million residential renters across the country said they are “somewhat” or “very likely” to face evictions within two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. (Also see: the city where people cannot afford to rent a […]
HOUSE RENT
mansionglobal.com

These Empty-Nesters Are Upsizing to Their Forever Home

Michael Verlander and his wife, Janet Verlander, built this house with 26-foot-high ceilings on 15 acres about 4 miles from the center of Healdsburg, Calif. Suzanne White, 58, longed for a swimming pool. Her husband, Mark White, 60, wanted a music studio and a space for a workshop. They both wanted to host more parties.
REAL ESTATE
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
8 News Now

8 News Now

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy