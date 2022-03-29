ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Lightfoot coy on plan for gas price relief

By Craig Dellimore
CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Chicago officials are still working on a plan to give relief to motorists burdened by high gasoline prices.

Mayor Lightfoot had hoped to present a gas price relief plan to the Chicago City Council’s Finance Committee Monday, but she says the details haven’t been worked out yet.

“What we’re looking at is ways in which we can have maximum impact on not only in terms of the pinch that people are feeling but the maximum number of people who can be affected,” Mayor Lightfoot said Monday. “So, we just need some more time to kind of work through some solutions and make sure that we understand the economics behind it and we will be making an announcement here shortly.”

News reports indicated that the plan centers on rolling back last year’s three-cents-a-gallon increase in the City’s gasoline tax. The tax now stands at eight-cents-a-gallon. But the Mayor suggests the reports are inaccurate. But, she would not say what would be accurate. She also wouldn’t say what other actions might be contemplated.

The details are still being worked out, she said.

“Our goal is to make sure maximum impact to address the immediate concern that people have with being able to afford to put gas in their car to be able to travel,” insisted Lightfoot.

She says there’ll be an announcement soon.

