DECATUR — It's not every day that a high school junior speaks to legislators. “I spoke to the House Appropriations Committee about the Three Circles stipend and why it should be increased,” said Jami Keck, an FFA member and student at MacArthur High School, during the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce luncheon Wednesday morning. “The Three Circles grant gives our teachers more money outside of school to help us with our activities and all the things we do outside of school.”

DECATUR, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO