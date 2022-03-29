ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

CAR REVIEW: 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is a true 'sport adventure vehicle'

By Joe Parker
Henry County Daily Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHyundai dubbing its new Santa Cruz a “sport adventure vehicle” rightfully induces such severe eye rolls there is the genuine possibility of inducing ocular system damage, but this isn’t just marketing speak. Simply calling the Santa Cruz a “truck” does somehow miss the mark....

www.henryherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

The World Car of the Year will be an electric Ford, Kia or Hyundai

The New York International Auto Show will be held this April for the first time since 2019 and will once again be the venue for the World Car Awards. Finalists for the six categories that will be announced on April 13 have been revealed, including the three that will vie for the title of World Car of The Year.
CARS
topgear.com

Hyundai i20N - long-term review

How much i20N greatness is there in a normal Hyundai?. The Hyundai i20N is a proven performance car superhero. This month’s experiment is to see if it’s imbued with those genes from the off, or if they’ve been miraculously borne from the automotive equivalent of a radioactive spider bite.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Acura Integra returns as $30,000, 200-hp, hatchback with manual transmission

Acura on Thursday released more details on the 2023 Integra and opened reservations for the four-door hatchback. Deliveries are scheduled to start this spring. The production version preserves the styling of the Integra prototype unveiled in late 2021. Under the hood sits a 1.5-liter turbo-4 (the first turbocharged engine in an Integra) producing 200 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Testing GR Corolla's New Automatic Gearbox With Rally Car In Japan

The giant-slaying Toyota GR Yaris won the hearts of many enthusiasts that had the option of purchasing one. Unfortunately, the USA was completely snubbed of this entertaining little hot hatch. Globally, owners and reviewers have noted that it offers rally-inspired dynamic capabilities thanks to a grippy all-wheel-drive system while punchy performance is produced by a downsized 1.6-liter three-cylinder turbo gasoline engine capable of big power, while a manual gearbox provides driver engagement. That's right, the GR Yaris is not available with an automatic. That's why this rally car, spotted at the first round of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Rally Challenge held in Akitakata, Japan this past weekend, is so curious, as it features an eight-speed automatic gearbox that could find its way into the new US-bound GR Corolla hot hatch.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai Tucson#Adventure#Ford Maverick#Vehicles
RideApart

Honda Gives A Glimpse Of New Super Cub 110 Ahead Of Osaka Motorcycle Show

The 38th annual Osaka Motorcycle Show officially kicks off on March 19, 2022, and Honda is busy pulling out all the stops with its new model introduction plans. It’s bringing a veritable stack of new newness to the show, to be followed in short succession by appearances at the 49th Tokyo Motorcycle Show and the 1st Nagoya Motorcycle Show. No worries if you’re not anywhere near any of those cities, either—Honda will also be posting information about all the new models in its Virtual Exhibition Hall, for those of us who are otherwise occupied.
CARS
ABC4

The best gas mileage trucks

Fuel economy ratings for pickup trucks have risen over the years, so you can find fuel-efficient pickup trucks with rear-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, and four-wheel drive for off-road enthusiasts.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

New Honda Civic Hybrid Looks Like A Perfect Insight Replacement

Want something with Toyota Prius levels of fuel economy but without the awkward styling and lackluster driving experience? The 2022 Honda Insight could be for you! Now in its third generation for the US market, the Insight is a sedan-only model that replaced the outgoing Civic Hybrid. It still rides on the outgoing 10th generation Civic platform though, so it's time for Honda to update it.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Kia Forte GT ‘Punches Above Its Price Point,’ MotorTrend Says

The adage goes that it’s impossible to get something fast, cheap, and high-quality, and you can get only two of the three. The same principle applies to cars, with many buyers wanting crisp handling, strong throttle response, and a budget-friendly sticker price. The good news is that the 2022 Kia Forte GT defies the odds and delivers in all three categories.
CARS
UPI News

Hyundai to roll out electric vehicles in Indonesia

SEOUL, March 17 (UPI) -- South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor opened its Indonesia factory, where the company plans to roll out electric vehicles, including the Ioniq 5. The plant, which is located in an industrial complex about 25 miles east of Jakarta, will manufacture EVs to meet the demand in Southeast Asian markets, according to Hyundai.
WORLD
MotorBiscuit

2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale Completely Embarrassed by the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime Despite Its (Expected) High Luxury Price

Alfa Romeo is a company known for creating distinctive vehicles that catch the eye. For the upcoming 2023 model year, the company has introduced the Tonale to its lineup of luxury automobiles. This new addition intends to demonstrate Alfa Romeo’s progression into electrification while showing that the company remains dedicated to performance and quality. So, does the Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV succeed at its goal?
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Volkswagen Recall: 2022 Golf GTI, R Hot Hatches Get Too Hot

If you want a hot hatch in the US right now, Volkswagen is the strongest game in town. It might’ve discontinued the regular Golf, but the Golf R and GTI are still here. And they just got redesigned for 2022 in Mk8 form. However, while these VWs are indeed hot hatches, that doesn’t mean they should be literally hot. Yet that’s exactly what a new Volkswagen recall says is happening.
CARS
Motor1.com

Toyota GR Corolla Debuting March 31 New Teaser Reveals

The Toyota GR Corolla will finally debut on March 31. The automaker will stream the unveiling at 9:30 PM EDT (1:30 AM GMT on April 1). Toyota released a brief teaser video and two pictures along with this announcement to build even more excitement for the hot hatch. One of...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch teased in new video

Toyota in early 2020 said it planned to enter the hot hatch segment in the U.S., without providing any further details. The automaker has however previously ruled out launching a hot hatch based on its subcompact Yaris here, so the newcomer is unlikely to be a version of the GR Yaris hot hatch sold overseas but rather something based on the compact Corolla Hatchback—something that's finally been confirmed in a promotional video for the GR86 sports car.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy