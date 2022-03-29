ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok Teams With Giphy To Launch GIF ‘Library’ Tool

By Christian Hetrick
 1 day ago
TikTok has launched a new in-app tool called Library, which lets users attach GIFs, memes and clips from popular TV shows and movies to their video creations.

The social media giant said Tuesday that the new tool will initially give creators access to content from Giphy, the online search engine for the short looping images known as GIFs. That includes Giphy’s library of “Clips”—GIFs that include sound—from media partners such as HBO, ABC, Hulu, Xbox and the Roku Channel, as well as soundless GIFs.

The Culver City-based video-sharing platform began rolling out Library this week on Android devices, with plans to begin adding the feature on Apple products next week. TikTok expects to fully deploy the feature for all users in the “coming weeks,” according to an announcement from Giphy.

Giphy is TikTok’s first partner to integrate with its Library feature, which is designed to let TikTok creators build videos with clips of memorable quotes, raw emotional reactions, famous celebrities and pop culture moments. TikTok also has larger ambitions for the new tool, and said it hopes to add additional content sources, audio, text templates and more to Library in the future.

“One of the many things Giphy and TikTok have in common is allowing users to feel safe in expressing themselves via micro-entertainment,” Lydia Getachew, Giphy’s director of business development, said in a statement. “Giphy Clips on TikTok adds an additional layer of convenience for users to immerse themselves within their favorite cultural moment.”

TikTok already offers an array of video-editing tools ranging from Duet, which lets creators record videos alongside another person’s video, to Green Screen, which lets users turn photos into backgrounds for their videos. The launch of Library comes as the fast-growing social media platform experiments with other features: TikTok has reportedly tested Snapchat-style “stories,” in which users post content that self-deletes after 24 hours, and a watch history tool to help people find previously viewed videos.

dot.LA

TikTok Launches SoundOn To Help Music Artists Monetize Songs on the App

Sign up for dot.LA’s daily newsletter for the latest news on Southern California’s tech, startup and venture capital scene. Social media giant TikTok has turned little-known musicians into mainstream stars by boosting the popularity of their songs. Now, the Culver City-based company is giving artists a new way to monetize their music through the video-sharing app.
CULVER CITY, CA
dot.LA

The Revolution Is Coming for the Curb—Is LA Ready?

Sign up for dot.LA's daily newsletter for the latest news on Southern California's tech, startup and venture capital scene. It may look like unassuming concrete at first glance, but the curb could be the most valuable piece of real estate in Los Angeles. “There’s gold in those hills—we gotta monetize...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNET

Twitch Launches Revamped Reporting Tool to Better Respond to 'Hate Raids'

Twitch is updating its reporting tool to make it easier for members to flag behavior that violates the platform's standards. Launching next week, the feature's "simpler, more intuitive design" will allow users to cite the specific reason they are flagging content and include menus based on whether you're reporting a VOD, clip or live content.
VIDEO GAMES
#Library#Gifs#Hbo#Abc#Hulu#The Roku Channel#Android
thebrag.com

This is the MC responsible for the ‘walk in with my tool’ TikTok trend

Another week, another new TikTok trend – it’s almost impossible to keep up with all of them these days. The latest dance challenge competition to take over the video platform has a simple, catchy, and utterly memorable (aren’t they all?) song. “I ain’t even gotta walk in with my tool out… It’s getting too loud,” a man spits with attitude as women twerk to it.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
9to5Mac

Spotify is testing its podcast discovery feature, Podz, on its platform￼

According to Statista, Spotify is the most popular app to listen to podcasts in the US. Last year, it acquired podcast discovery platform Podz for nearly $50 million to help expedite the platform’s investment in podcasts. Spotify is now testing a feature that utilizes Podz’s technology to help users discover new podcasts.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Magazine

TikTok Experiments With 'Watch History' Feature

There aren't enough hours in the day to watch every video on TikTok, but the social network is testing a way for users to easily find content they may have missed. Some TikTok users are reporting a new "Watch History" feature—housed in the app's Settings > Content and Activity—has appeared which highlights clips previously scrolled past or lost in an accidental page refresh.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BGR.com

100,000 Android users downloaded a malware app that steals Facebook accounts

Even when you download a mobile app from an official source, you should be careful before you give them any personal information. Google is always working to ensure that malicious apps don’t make their way on to the Google Play store, but some still sneak through. These apps often look legitimate, and one managed to fool thousands of Android users in recent weeks. The app contains an Android trojan known as Facestealer.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Clear and delete cookies on your iPhone to protect your privacy

IPhone users concerned about online privacy and the ability for third-parties to track their Internet activities or websites they may have visited. Will be pleased to know that there is an easy way to delete and clear cookies from your iPhone, allowing you to remove any Internet history or website data that may be tracking your Internet habits without your knowledge.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Does Facebook notify when you screenshot?

Screenshotting is a quick way to capture a moment on social media. However, the function has made it that nothing posted is ever permanent. Even with services like Snapchat that are temporary by nature, there are ways around saving its content. Therefore, alerts that someone has taken screenshots are used as a privacy measure. Does Facebook follow suit and notify when you screenshot?
INTERNET
Phone Arena

Over 100,000 Android users installed this password stealing app from the Play Store; delete it now!

Security researchers have stumbled upon an app that Google has removed from the Google Play Store after it was downloaded over 100,000 times. What makes this app so deadly is its ability to collect personal data from smartphone users' Facebook accounts. French mobile security firm Pradeo (via ZDNet) says that this app uses malware called "Facestealer,"
CELL PHONES
MySanAntonio

Roku’s latest update allows you to personalize streaming more than ever

Another day, another software update for your devices — but Roku's latest streaming update is one worth clocking. Whether you’re streaming on your TV at home or via the app, its new OS 11 delivers an experience that’s more personalized than ever, including Roku Photo Streams, a powerful speech clarity setting, and an enhanced Live TV mode.
SHOPPING
AFP

YouTube offers thousands of free TV episodes -- with ads

YouTube on Wednesday began streaming some 4,000 television episodes from shows like "Hell's Kitchen" and "Heartland" to US viewers as the site tries to capture viewers in a fiercely competitive market. The Google-owned video platform said that popular television shows along with films from major studios will be available, with ads, on YouTube using smart televisions, mobile devices or web browsers.
TV SHOWS
9to5Mac

Meta introduces Slack-like shortcuts to Messenger

Today, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has introduced the beginning of a series of shortcuts to its Messenger platform. Its new command system brings more fun and efficiency to your messages. Two shortcuts are available today on both iOS and Android: @everyone and /silent. Both are meant to spice up...
SOFTWARE
dot.LA

dot.LA

Los Angeles, CA
dot.LA is a news and events company with a mission of shining a light on the innovation in the Los Angeles startup and tech community.

