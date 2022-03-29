TikTok Teams With Giphy To Launch GIF ‘Library’ Tool

TikTok has launched a new in-app tool called Library, which lets users attach GIFs, memes and clips from popular TV shows and movies to their video creations.

The social media giant said Tuesday that the new tool will initially give creators access to content from Giphy, the online search engine for the short looping images known as GIFs. That includes Giphy’s library of “Clips”—GIFs that include sound—from media partners such as HBO, ABC, Hulu, Xbox and the Roku Channel, as well as soundless GIFs.

The Culver City-based video-sharing platform began rolling out Library this week on Android devices, with plans to begin adding the feature on Apple products next week. TikTok expects to fully deploy the feature for all users in the “coming weeks,” according to an announcement from Giphy.

Giphy is TikTok’s first partner to integrate with its Library feature, which is designed to let TikTok creators build videos with clips of memorable quotes, raw emotional reactions, famous celebrities and pop culture moments. TikTok also has larger ambitions for the new tool, and said it hopes to add additional content sources, audio, text templates and more to Library in the future.

“One of the many things Giphy and TikTok have in common is allowing users to feel safe in expressing themselves via micro-entertainment,” Lydia Getachew, Giphy’s director of business development, said in a statement. “Giphy Clips on TikTok adds an additional layer of convenience for users to immerse themselves within their favorite cultural moment.”

TikTok already offers an array of video-editing tools ranging from Duet, which lets creators record videos alongside another person’s video, to Green Screen, which lets users turn photos into backgrounds for their videos. The launch of Library comes as the fast-growing social media platform experiments with other features: TikTok has reportedly tested Snapchat-style “stories,” in which users post content that self-deletes after 24 hours, and a watch history tool to help people find previously viewed videos.