As part of its massive new supplemental budget, the state Legislature passed unprecedented outlays for programs combating homelessness and bolstering affordable housing. The spending, which totals $829 million, includes a wide variety of efforts, adding funding for existing programs and creating new initiatives. A key change in this funding — some of which is doubtlessly one-time money, based on this year's budget surplus — is an additional focus on covering ongoing operating expenses for housing facilities, as opposed to just the capital cost at the front end.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 10 DAYS AGO