Foo Fighters cancel all remaining tour dates following the death of Taylor Hawkins

By Joe Cingrana
 1 day ago

It should come as no surprise that the Foo Fighters have decided to cancel all of their current touring plans following the death of their dear brother and drummer, Taylor Hawkins .

Following the tragic loss of Hawkins over the weekend, the Foo Fighters have officially announced the cancelation of all of the group's remaining tour dates.

An uncaptioned post on the band's social accounts today (March 29) reads: "It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together."

The news of Hawkins' death has devastated family, friends, fellow artists, and fans alike, who have all turned to the power of social media to share their memories and condolences. Take a look at a number of touching tributes and memories right HERE , and stay tuned to Audacy for continuing coverage.

