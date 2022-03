Postcards produce such a rippling effect of joy in the sender and the receiver. The postcard that I mailed to my wonderful friend Kristie Gong and her sonPhoto by Carmen Micsa. With approximately 97 percent of Americans texting at least once a week and the average household receiving only one personal letter every seven weeks in 2010, according to the US Postal Service’s annual survey, down from once every two weeks in 1987, the arrival of a beautiful, hand-written postcard is reason to rejoice.

14 DAYS AGO