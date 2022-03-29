ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, OH

Walk your way to health

By Record Herald
Record-Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Walking Day is always the first Wednesday in April. This year it will be observed on Wednesday, April 6. Walking is a great way to improve or maintain your overall health. Forty-eight percent of Americans do not get enough physical activity. Walking for 30 minutes a day on...

