Foo Fighters Cancel Tour Following Taylor Hawkins’ Death: “Let’s Take This Time To Grieve”

Electronic musician and visual artist Mira Calix – born Chantal Passamonte – has died, aged 51.The news of the South African-British artist’s death was disclosed by her record label Warp Records on Monday (28 March).Calix was the first female artist to sign with the label. She released six albums with Warp, beginning in 2000 with One on One and her final Absent Origin in 2021. In a statement, Warp Records wrote: “We are devastated to learn about the death of our dear Mira Calix.”It continued: “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful,...
Comments / 4