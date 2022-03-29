Foo Fighters Cancel Tour Following Taylor Hawkins’ Death: “Let’s Take This Time To Grieve”

The Beatles drummer looked fab, as he was out and about in Los Angeles for a business meeting in a stylish outfit. Ringo Starr must spend more time at the gym than on the yellow submarine! The 81-year-old rock legend looked magnificent as he walked to a business meeting on Friday March 4. The Beatle was dressed in a fashionable, yet comfortable-looking, outfit while he headed out for the meeting in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Ringo lived up to his reputation as a member of the Fab Four with the groovy outfit.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 26 DAYS AGO