Foo Fighters Cancel Tour Following Taylor Hawkins’ Death: “Let’s Take This Time To Grieve”

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFoo Fighters have cancelled their upcoming tour following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. The band had dates set in the United States, Europe, and Australia for...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 4

HollywoodLife

Dave Grohl In Tears In 1st Photo Since Taylor Hawkins Death As He Arrives Back In LA

Dave Grohl sobbed as he landed back in Los Angeles along with his Foo Fighters bandmate, devastated over the death of Taylor Hawkins. Dave Grohl was filled with emotions he arrived back in California after the unexpected death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The 53-year-old could be seen sobbing at Los Angeles International Airport as he embraced who is believed to be his manager John Silva on Saturday, March 26. The two men were surrounded surrounded by Dave’s other bandmates including Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and Samantha Sidley.
Taylor Hawkins
musictimes.com

Phil Collins Health Problems: Shocking Issues Drummer Suffers From Explained

Phil Collins' health seemingly deteriorated in a snap. From an energetic drummer who used to headbang in all his songs, Collins showed a drastic change when he recently appeared in front of his fans, looking frailer than ever. The 71-year-old singer joined Mike Rutherford and Rony Banks during their show in Berlin, Germany, where he remained seated throughout the setlist.
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Breaks Down In Tears During Her Concert Dedicated To Taylor Hawkins: Watch

The pop star gave an emotional speech before she dedicated the song ‘Angels Like You’ to the late Foo Fighters drummer. Miley Cyrus was overcome with grief during her Lollapalooza Brazil performance, which she had dedicated to her friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died on Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. The pop star — who was headlining the music festival alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — broke down in tears on stage the following day and devoted the song “Angels Like You” to Taylor.
The Independent

Taylor Hawkins death: Toxicology report reveals drugs in system at time of death

A toxicology report has revealed that there were drugs in Taylor Hawkins’ system at the time of his death.The Foo Fighters drummer passed away on Friday 25 March in Bogota, Colombia. He was found dead in his hotel room a few hours before the band were due to headline the Festival Estéreo Picnic event.Colombia’s attorney general has said in a new statement that a preliminary urine toxicological test carried out on Hawkins’ body found multiple drugs present, including marijuana, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants, and benzodiazepines.An investigation to discover the exact cause of Hawkins’ death is now underway.A further statement from Bogota’s...
HollywoodLife

Ringo Starr, 81, Looks Half His Age While Out In LA For A Business Meeting – Photos

The Beatles drummer looked fab, as he was out and about in Los Angeles for a business meeting in a stylish outfit. Ringo Starr must spend more time at the gym than on the yellow submarine! The 81-year-old rock legend looked magnificent as he walked to a business meeting on Friday March 4. The Beatle was dressed in a fashionable, yet comfortable-looking, outfit while he headed out for the meeting in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Ringo lived up to his reputation as a member of the Fab Four with the groovy outfit.
Daily Mail

'No. It cannot be. Heartbroken!' Miley Cyrus and Travis Barker lead the stars paying tribute to Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins after the drummer was found dead aged 50 in his hotel room

A bevy of musicians and stars shared their condolences on Friday following the shocking news of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins' death at age 50. Miley Cyrus announced on Instagram that she would be dedicating her next concert to the drummer, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday night.
HollywoodLife

Tommy Lee Reveals He Spoke To Taylor Hawkins Hours Before His Death: ‘Words’ Are ‘Difficult’

Tommy Lee shared a heartfelt response to friend and fellow drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death, sharing that words are “difficult” at this time. Losing a friend is never easy, and clearly, for drummer Tommy Lee, 59, the unexpected shock of losing friend Taylor Hawkins at just 50 has been overwhelming. Taking to his Instagram to open up about the loss, Tommy wrote out an in-depth post discussing how he spoke with Taylor just shortly before his death, sharing: “I wish this was some s***y dream.”
Rolling Stone

Ghost Predicted the Pandemic. Now the Metal Band Is Foretelling the Fall of Empires

Click here to read the full article. When your day job requires you to dress up as a satanic pope, you’re going to have a complicated view of Christianity. But that doesn’t mean Tobias Forge, the creative mastermind behind the occult-rock band Ghost, can’t appreciate the religion’s artistic and cultural beauty. “In the same way that I would not hang out with an alien from the film Alien, but I love the look of it? That’s my relationship with Christianity,” Forge tells Rolling Stone. “I’m a big fan of the arts treasures that are in there and it’s always had a...
Loudwire

Dave Grohl on Meeting Taylor Hawkins: It Was ‘Love at First Sight’

Dave Grohl wrote about his bond with the late Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins in his memoir, The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music. Hawkins became a member of Alanis Morissette's band in 1995, and it was while playing with Morissette he was noticed by Grohl. In need of a drummer, Grohl contacted Hawkins for some suggestions, assuming Hawkins wouldn't part ways with Morissette.
The Independent

Mira Calix death: Electronic musician dies, aged 51

Electronic musician and visual artist Mira Calix – born Chantal Passamonte – has died, aged 51.The news of the South African-British artist’s death was disclosed by her record label Warp Records on Monday (28 March).Calix was the first female artist to sign with the label. She released six albums with Warp, beginning in 2000 with One on One and her final Absent Origin in 2021. In a statement, Warp Records wrote: “We are devastated to learn about the death of our dear Mira Calix.”It continued: “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful,...
