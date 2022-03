Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook has responded to a dentist from India who said his life had been saved by the iPhone maker's watch. What Happened: Nitesh Chopra, a dentist from Haryana in India, felt discomfort in his chest that prompted him to use the ECG function on his Apple Watch Series 6. The results led Chopra and his wife to consult with a doctor, according to a report from India’s Hindustan Times newspaper.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO