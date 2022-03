There is no hotter commodity in Nippon Professional Baseball right now than Tsuyoshi Shinjo. Despite being the first-ever Japanese player to appear in a World Series game, Shinjo was never the caliber of a Suzuki or an Ohtani. After three seasons in the majors, he was demoted to triple A and eventually returned to Japan to finish out his career as a role player. But instead of fading into obscurity, something miraculous happened. Along the way, Shinjo became a national celebrity, starting his own clothing line, starring on TV (including winning the Japanese version of 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'), and claiming his first and only Japan Series title in his final game as a professional player.

