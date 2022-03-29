ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Back at it

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Heiskanen (illness) will be activated off injured reserve and return to the lineup Tuesday against...

www.cbssports.com

NHL

Sharpen Up: March 28, 2022 | Sabres look to extend streak at Chicago

The Buffalo Sabres are 3-0-2 in their last five games and will look to push their point streak to six games tonight. They're up against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Faceoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550 with MSG's pregame coverage starting at 8. Buffalo...
NHL
ClutchPoints

Avalanche have ‘high’ concern over Nathan MacKinnon’s hand injury after fight

Nathan MacKinnon’s decision to come to the defense of his teammates may end up proving quite costly for the Colorado Avalanche. Aves coach Jared Bednar revealed that MacKinnon will not be on the ice for Tuesday night’s clash against the Calgary Flame as a result of a hand injury he sustained during a fight on Sunday night against the Minnesota Wild. Bednar went as far as to admit that there was a “high” level of concern regarding the superstar center’s hand, via Bleacher Report.
NHL
NHL

Ducks Assign Goaltender Dostal to AHL San Diego

The Ducks have reassigned goaltender Lukas Dostal to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Dostal, 21 (6/22/00), is 1-2-0 with a 2.98 goals-against average (GAA) and .907 save percentage (SV%) in four appearances (three starts) with the Ducks as a rookie this season. The 6-1, 192-pound rookie goaltender won his NHL debut Jan. 9 vs. Detroit, establishing the record for most saves by a Ducks goaltender in their NHL debut (33). At 21 years, 201 days, he became the fifth goaltender in Ducks history to make his NHL debut at age 21 or younger.
NHL
theScore

MacKinnon out vs. Flames due to injury, flies home to be re-evaluated

The Colorado Avalanche will be without Nathan MacKinnon when they face the Calgary Flames in a key Western Conference showdown Tuesday night, and he may be out longer than that. MacKinnon won't play due to an upper-body injury, the Avalanche announced, according to The Athletic's Peter Baugh. MacKinnon flew back...
NHL
Miro Heiskanen
ESPN

Flyers sign US Olympian Noah Cates among moves around NHL

Noah Cates is going from Beijing to Broad Street after the Philadelphia Flyers signed the forward prospect to a two-year entry-level contract. Cates signed a deal Monday for the rest of this season and 2022-23 and is expected to play in the NHL immediately. His college season ended when Minnesota-Duluth was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament Saturday by Denver.
NHL
NHL

Canes Acquire Reunanen From Rangers

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Tarmo Reunanen from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Maxim Letunov. "Tarmo skates very well, and we feel he will add to the depth...
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Amerks trade forward Mason Jobst to San Jose for defenseman Mark Alt

The Rochester Americans have acquired veteran defenseman Mark Alt from the San Jose Barracuda in exchange for forward Mason Jobst, general manager Jason Karmanos announced Monday. Alt has appeared in 46 games with the Barracuda this season, recording eight points (three goals, five assists). The 30-year-old has played in 451...
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Notches power-play goal

Rantanen scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota. He finished with five shots on net and two hits in the loss. Rantanen gave the Avalanche a 2-1 lead when he finished off a feed from Andre Burakovsky moments after the Wild's Jacob Middleton was sent to the box for cross-checking Rantanen. The forward has points in two straight games and 13 over the last nine. For the season, Rantanen is up to 33 goals (15 on the power play), 221 shots, 48 hits, 33 blocked shots, 52 PIM and is plus-32 over 63 contests.
NHL
The Associated Press

Coyotes star Clayton Keller taken off ice on stretcher

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Coyotes leading scorer Clayton Keller was taken off the ice on a stretcher with an apparent leg injury Wednesday night. Keller was hurt with 5:15 remaining in Arizona’s 5-2 win against San Jose. He was skating toward the Sharks’ net when he got knocked off stride and crashed into the boards behind the goal. He remained prone on the ice for about five minutes before being wheeled off.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Season could be over

Crouse broke a bone in his hand and could miss the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Crouse was injured in Monday's 6-1 loss to Edmonton and, with roughly a month left in the season, a broken hand would likely hold him out until next season. Assuming that's the case, the 24-year-old finishes the 2021-22 campaign with career highs in goals (20), points (34) and average ice time (17:26). More details on his injury should be available in the coming days.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Between pipes versus Pens

Talbot will tend the twine for Thursday's home clash with Pittsburgh, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports. It's a bit of a surprise that the Wild aren't going to give Marc-Andre Fleury the nod against his former club, though he has been gone from Pittsburgh for three years now. While Fleury will likely see the bulk of the workload heading into the playoffs, Talbot should still get plenty of opportunities, especially considering he is riding an eight-game winning streak during which he posted a 2.13 GAA and one shutout.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Sets up three with extra man

Kucherov dished out three power-play assists in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes. Kucherov helped Alex Killorn get the Lightning on the scoresheet in the second period, then he added an assist on Brayden Point's game-tying goal in the third. His third assist came on Steven Stamkos' overtime winner. Kucherov has scored only one goal in his last 14 games, but the unselfish winger has piled up 11 assists to stay productive during this stretch, even if his output is below his usual lofty standards.
NHL
FOX Sports

Ducks face the Stars on 10-game slide

Dallas Stars (37-25-3, fifth in the Central) vs. Anaheim Ducks (27-30-11, seventh in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim comes into the matchup against Dallas as losers of 10 games in a row. The Ducks are 14-22-5 against Western Conference opponents. Anaheim averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in...
NHL
fantasypros.com

Clayton Keller injured in win

Clayton Keller took a nasty spill into the boards late in the 3rd period against the San Jose Sharks. The injury does not look good and it appears Keller could miss an extended period of time. The 23-year-old is having an incredible season and was on pace for a career year. Keller is leading the Coyotes in scoring by 15 with 63 points (28 goals, 35 assists) in 67 games. If the fifth year winger does miss an extended period of time it will certainly be a blow to managers that roster him.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Predators Would Miss Filip Forsberg, but He Is Replaceable

Despite all the rumors that Filip Forsberg would be traded before the deadline, he is still a Nashville Predator. Now come the talks of whether or not he will remain a Predator after the 2021-22 season. Memories of Ryan Suter leaving last summer to play in Minnesota with the Wild are still vivid. Will the Predators miss out on another big free agent? If they do, who will replace him?
NHL
CBS Sports

