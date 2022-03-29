ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sharks' James Reimer: Starting Wednesday

 1 day ago

Reimer will start Wednesday's game in Arizona, Curtis Pashelka of The San...

The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Leddy, Perron, Krug & More

The St. Louis Blues continue their cold streak with a record of 1-2-0, and were outscored 12-2 on home ice against the Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes this week. It was ugly, and the month of March has not been kind to this team. They were awful in two of...
NHL
NHL

Ducks Assign Goaltender Dostal to AHL San Diego

The Ducks have reassigned goaltender Lukas Dostal to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Dostal, 21 (6/22/00), is 1-2-0 with a 2.98 goals-against average (GAA) and .907 save percentage (SV%) in four appearances (three starts) with the Ducks as a rookie this season. The 6-1, 192-pound rookie goaltender won his NHL debut Jan. 9 vs. Detroit, establishing the record for most saves by a Ducks goaltender in their NHL debut (33). At 21 years, 201 days, he became the fifth goaltender in Ducks history to make his NHL debut at age 21 or younger.
NHL
State
Arizona State
The Hockey Writers

NHL Talk: Wild, Jets, Maple Leafs, Penguins, Predators & More

In this edition of NHL Talk, these are the top hockey stories with quotes from players, coaches, managers, and more. Lightning Win Back-to-Back Games After Three-Game Skid. The Tampa Bay Lightning won its second consecutive game following a three-game skid, 4-1 at the New York Islanders on Sunday. The Lightning trailed 1-0 after the first period but proceeded to score four unanswered goals (two in the second period, two in the third period) to close out the game. With the win, Tampa Bay moved one point ahead of the Boston Bruins for second place in the Atlantic Division.
HOCKEY
NHL

Canes Acquire Reunanen From Rangers

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Tarmo Reunanen from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Maxim Letunov. "Tarmo skates very well, and we feel he will add to the depth...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Wrap: The Detroit Fallout, Fleury Confirms he Rejected Capitals

It was a game unlike any other at PPG Paints Arena. Never before had Pittsburgh Penguins fans witnessed such an offensive outburst on that side of the street, and long-time fans haven’t seen such goal-scoring since 1991. Evgeni Malkin was a driving force behind the Penguins’ surge, as head coach Mike Sullivan used the opportunity to shed light on their conversations regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine. And former Penguins goalie, and perhaps still one at heart, Marc-Andre Fleury confirmed he rejected the Washington Capitals because…they’re the Capitals.
EVGENI MALKIN
theScore

MacKinnon out vs. Flames due to injury, flies home to be re-evaluated

The Colorado Avalanche will be without Nathan MacKinnon when they face the Calgary Flames in a key Western Conference showdown Tuesday night, and he may be out longer than that. MacKinnon won't play due to an upper-body injury, the Avalanche announced, according to The Athletic's Peter Baugh. MacKinnon flew back...
NHL
FOX Sports

Kaprizov, Wild to host the Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins (40-18-10, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Minnesota Wild (41-20-4, second in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov and Minnesota hit the ice against Pittsburgh. Kaprizov ranks eighth in the league with 82 points, scoring 37 goals and recording 45 assists. The Wild are 24-7-1 at home. Minnesota is...
NHL
The Associated Press

Coyotes star Clayton Keller taken off ice on stretcher

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Coyotes leading scorer Clayton Keller was taken off the ice on a stretcher with an apparent leg injury Wednesday night. Keller was hurt with 5:15 remaining in Arizona’s 5-2 win against San Jose. He was skating toward the Sharks’ net when he got knocked off stride and crashed into the boards behind the goal. He remained prone on the ice for about five minutes before being wheeled off.
NHL
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

All-Star Clayton Keller injured, Jenik scores twice in Coyotes' win over Sharks

The Arizona Coyotes' six-game losing streak came to an end Wednesday with a 5-2 win over the San José Sharks. Of more concern, however, was an injury to All-Star forward Clayton Keller, who after crashing into the boards behind the Sharks goal late in the third period, was down on the ice for several minutes before being taken off on a stretcher. ...
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Light workload in OT win

Vasilevskiy made 16 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes. Carolina has carried the play in most of its games this season, but Tampa Bay turned the tables in this one, finishing with a commanding 32-19 edge in shots. Despite the limited chances against him, Vasilevskiy allowed the Hurricanes to take three separate one-goal leads. His teammates showed their championship-level resolve in front of him, erasing each deficit before Steven Stamkos finally won it in overtime to propel Vasilevksiy to his league-leading 34th win of the season.
NHL
theScore

Keller stretchered off vs. Sharks after crashing into end boards

Arizona Coyotes star Clayton Keller was stretchered off the ice during Wednesday's contest against the San Jose Sharks. Keller crashed into the end boards after trying to skate past Sharks blue-liner Nicolas Meloche in the offensive zone. Keller gave a thumbs up to the crowd as he was being taken...
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Between pipes versus Pens

Talbot will tend the twine for Thursday's home clash with Pittsburgh, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports. It's a bit of a surprise that the Wild aren't going to give Marc-Andre Fleury the nod against his former club, though he has been gone from Pittsburgh for three years now. While Fleury will likely see the bulk of the workload heading into the playoffs, Talbot should still get plenty of opportunities, especially considering he is riding an eight-game winning streak during which he posted a 2.13 GAA and one shutout.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: No trouble from Flyers

Fleury stopped 32 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers. Fleury kept the Flyers off the board until Morgan Frost scored on a power-play goal in the third period. The 37-year-old Fleury has won both of his starts with the Wild so far. He's up to 21-21-5 with a 2.88 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 47 appearances. He's split the last four games with Cam Talbot, and that pattern seems likely to continue unless one or the other gets on a hot run.
NHL
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Remains out Monday

Allen (finger) will miss his 11th consecutive game Monday against the Magic and remains without a definitive timeline for returning to action, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. On a positive note, Allen has recently been cleared to resume on-court activities, but he's still sporting a splint on his...
NBA
CBS Sports

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Sets up three with extra man

Kucherov dished out three power-play assists in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes. Kucherov helped Alex Killorn get the Lightning on the scoresheet in the second period, then he added an assist on Brayden Point's game-tying goal in the third. His third assist came on Steven Stamkos' overtime winner. Kucherov has scored only one goal in his last 14 games, but the unselfish winger has piled up 11 assists to stay productive during this stretch, even if his output is below his usual lofty standards.
NHL
FOX Sports

Huberdeau, Panthers to host the Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks (24-33-10, seventh in the Central) vs. Florida Panthers (45-15-6, first in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Huberdeau and Florida hit the ice against Chicago. Huberdeau ranks third in the league with 93 points, scoring 23 goals and totaling 70 assists. The Panthers have gone 27-6-0 in home games....
NHL
NHL

Huberdeau helps Panthers defeat Canadiens, maintain Atlantic lead

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Jonathan Huberdeau scored twice and tied the NHL record for left wings with his 70th assist of the season for the Florida Panthers in a 7-4 win against the Montreal Canadiens at FLA Live Arena on Tuesday. Huberdeau assisted on Aleksander Barkov's empty-net goal at 17:26 of...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Coyotes News & Rumors: Crouse Injury, ASU Updates, & More

The Arizona Coyotes return home after a three-game road trip in Canada, having lost six straight dating back to a 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 19. They are mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, but there’s still plenty happening in the desert as general manager Bill Armstrong shifts his focus to the upcoming NHL Entry Draft, in which the club owns seven picks over the first two rounds.
NHL

