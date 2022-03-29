OWH Baseball Rankings (3/29): Platte Valley up to No. 9

The Broken Bow boys golf team traveled to Holdrege on Tuesday for a triangular with Holdrege and Cozad. The Broken Bow varsity won the nine hole event with a team total 177 which was one shot better than both Holdrege and Cozad who each finished with a team total 178. Nathan Reynolds of Broken Bow had the low round of the day with a 41 and Broken Bow’s Austin Harvey was one shot behind with a 42. Other Broken Bow varsity scores included: Carsten Fox – 44, Zak Gaffney – 50, and JR Schaaf – 52.

