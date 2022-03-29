OWH Baseball Rankings (3/29): Platte Valley up to No. 9

Lincoln – Nebraska Men's Basketball Head Coach Fred Hoiberg announced the addition of two-time All-Summit League performer Sam Griesel (pronounced GREE-sull) to the Husker program. Griesel is a 6-foot-6, 220-pound guard from Lincoln who had spent the previous four seasons at North Dakota State University, helping the school to...
FAIRBURY – After kicking off their track and field seasons last week at Concordia, the York Dukes and Fillmore Central Panthers returned to action Saturday for the Fairbury Invite. Neither side factored into the team standings – Fillmore Central scored 15 points and finished 11th while York followed just...
FAIRBURY- The last time the York Dukes and the Elkhorn North Wolves were on the same track came last May when the Dukes edged the Wolves 63-62.5 for the Class B State Track and Field championship at Omaha Burke. On Saturday, in brisk yet manageable conditions in Fairbury, Elkhorn North...
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska fell 3-2 in a midweek matchup at Creighton on Tuesday night at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. The Huskers (9-14) scored two runs on eight hits and committed one error, while the Bluejays (12-7) totaled three runs on five hits and had five errors. Jaxon...
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – “South Sioux does a great job at laying a great foundation, you know I think the coaches, the clubs, everything around here… it does a lot for the players,” Union Omaha defender Jaime Ponce-Pablo said. Since the age of 4, soccer has been Jaime (Hi-May) Ponce-Pablo’s world, growing up playing […]
Nebraska hoops has officially added a new member to the roster via transfer. On Monday, the men’s basketball team announced the addition of Sam Griesel to the roster for the 2022-23 season. He comes to Nebraska after spending the past 4 years at North Dakota State. The Lincoln native helped the Bison capture a pair of Summit League Tournament titles in 2019 and 2020.
LOOMIS, Neb. (KSNB) - While Loomis multi-sport athlete Cristian Blincow shined on the basketball court in the Wolves’ run to the Class D1 State title game in the winter, he is pursuing a different sport in college. On Tuesday, Blincow signed his National Letter of Intent with Hastings College...
OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton women's basketball threw out the first pitch Tuesday night as the Bluejays hosted the Huskers in the first meeting between the two long-time rivals in three years because of COVID-19. Creighton's women's basketball celebrating their historic Elite Eight run in NCAA Division 1 tournamnent. Nebraska...
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Scottsbluff boys and girls soccer teams in action Monday taking on Class A foes North Platte. Bearcat boys hosting North Platte in the end Bulldogs holding on to earn a 2-0 win. Scottsbluff now 1-2 on the season with both losses coming to Class A teams.
Husker offense quiet again as Creighton wins tight game. Nebraska went 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position and couldn't take advantage of four Creighton errors as the Bluejays hung on for a 3-2 win.
The third week of the high school track season continues the build-up for teams in their season. Some schools are trying to get to multiple meets within the same week, as they get more competition or split their squads. A few teams are off or will have limited squads due to Spring Break.
The Broken Bow boys golf team traveled to Holdrege on Tuesday for a triangular with Holdrege and Cozad. The Broken Bow varsity won the nine hole event with a team total 177 which was one shot better than both Holdrege and Cozad who each finished with a team total 178. Nathan Reynolds of Broken Bow had the low round of the day with a 41 and Broken Bow’s Austin Harvey was one shot behind with a 42. Other Broken Bow varsity scores included: Carsten Fox – 44, Zak Gaffney – 50, and JR Schaaf – 52.
TORRINGTON, Wyo. -- March 28, 2022 -- For the second weekend in a row, Chadron State College senior Teigan Marchant of Newcastle, Wyo., has won the steer wrestling at a Central Rocky Mountain Region Rodeo. His latest win was at the Eastern Wyoming College rodeo in Torrington this past weekend, while the week before he took top honors at the Gillette College rodeo.
Wahoo, NE - Impending weather in southeast Nebraska put into question if the Nebraska City Pioneer baseball would even be able get their game in with the Wahoo Warriors. It turns out that both teams would play what would amount to two games worth of baseball as the Pioneers would win an extra inning thriller 7-5 in 14 innings at the historic Sam Crawford field in Wahoo.
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – BOYS SCORES Sioux City East -3, Denison-Schleswig – 0 Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 2, MOC-Floyd Valley – 0 GIRLS SCORES Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 0, MOC-Floyd Valley – 0 (Game called due to weather)
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Northwest girls basketball coach Russ Moerer is leaving the program after four seasons, according to a team source directly familiar with the development. No reasons were given at this time, but Northwest Activies Director Matt Fritsche responded to a Local4 social media post announcing Moerer’s...
BEATRICE - Beatrice just keeps on rolling. The Orangemen won their first two games of the week, 10-5 on Monday over Seward and a complete domination of Fairbury 24-1 on Tuesday. Beatrice's win over Fairbury was kicked off by a 10-run first inning and a 13-run third inning, including a...
Scottsbluff’s Megan Bewley was juggling between playing tennis or volleyball in college. In the end, she picked volleyball and signed to play at Western Nebraska Community College on Tuesday. Bewley becomes the first Scottsbluff volleyball player to sign with WNCC in over 10 years. The last Bearcat to sign...
