ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

This Is Oklahoma's Best BBQ Spot

By Ginny Reese
97.5 KMOD
97.5 KMOD
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=328ZXC_0etKJBJc00
Photo: Getty Images

Barbecue is an American classic. Whether your favorite is Carolina pulled pork sandwiches , sweet Memphis barbecue ribs, or Texas brisket, each state has authentic BBQ joints that stand out from the rest.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best authentic BBQ spot. The website states, "While you could tour the country and try all the amazing barbecue that's out there, you don't have to travel far to get your barbecue fix. We rounded up the best place for authentic barbecue in all 50 states based on the best reviews and publications."

According to Eat This, Not That! , the best authentic BBQ spot in Oklahoma is The Butcher BBQ Stand in Wellston. The menu features classics full and half racks of ribs, brisket, smoked sausage, chicken, and turkey.

Here's what the website says about the eatery :

"This rustic shack just off the highway has all the meats you could ask for: turkey, brisket, pork, chicken, sausage, ribs … even Twinkies! Reviewers rave about the Apple Pie BBQ Beans—be sure to order some before they run out."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best authentic BBQ spots.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Absolute Best Buffet Restaurants In The U.S.

While buffet restaurants — or any overabundance of food — tend to be labeled as an American concept, the modern buffet actually has its roots in a Swedish dining trend (via VinePair). The idea of a "smorgasbord" started with the Swedes, who set aside a side table that featured pre-dinner drinks and snacks. The commercial practice of a buffet started in 1912 at the Stockholm Olympics. Smorgasbord, which translates to "butter-goose table," arrived in the U.S. in 1939 by way of New York's World Fair. By the 1940s, a Las Vegas restauranteur had adopted the idea and created America's first buffet, the Buckaroo Buffet (via VinePair). Within a few years, the idea spread, and the buffet became an American icon — that is, until the start of 2020.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Mashed

The Absolute Best Cinnamon Rolls In The U.S.

Few things scream weekend breakfast like a fresh cinnamon roll. They can come fluffy or flaky, rich or light, dainty or monstrous. Aside from the fact that they're a spiral-shaped baked good with cinnamon and butter rolled into the layers, it's hard to say what exactly defines them. And deciding what makes one particular cinnamon roll the best is an even harder task.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Wellston, OK
Local
Oklahoma Restaurants
Local
Oklahoma Food & Drinks
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
State
Oklahoma State
99.5 WKDQ

What Happens If You Can’t Pay Your Restaurant Bill In Indiana

You can't pay your tab at the restaurant. Here are some things that might happen in that situation. I can remember going out to eat with my parents as a kid and when the server would bring us the bill, my dad would pass it off to me. I would stare at him baffled because he knew that I didn't have any money. That's when he would throw out that line that we all have heard our parents throughout that old cliche: "I guess you're going to have to go in the back and wash dishes then!"
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulled Pork#Food Drink#Getty Images Barbecue#American#The Butcher Bbq Stand#Twinkies
moneytalksnews.com

The 7 Most Popular Fried Chicken Chains in America

Burgers and fries may be all-American, but don’t underestimate the popularity of fried chicken restaurants. Tender, juicy chicken with crispy skin, cooked to perfection, is a mouthwatering treat. In recent years, there’s even been a bit of a chicken-sandwich battle, with numerous restaurant chains offering up their take on the classic menu item.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

A Fan-Favorite McDonald's Dipping Sauce Is Returning For A Limited Time

Fans of McDonald's Chicken McNuggets are not only into their dipping sauces — they're pretty specific about which ones are the cream of the crop. While sauces come and go and you can find some only at certain locations and not others, Wide Open Eats surveyed five McDonald's classics, trying out Ranch, Sweet 'N Sour, Tangy BBQ, Spicy Buffalo, and Hot Mustard. The conclusion? While each flavor may be distinct in its own right, each has its own tasty merits, and determining which is the best-of-the-best comes down to the consumer.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX8 News

Do you know North Carolina’s signature drink?

(STACKER) — Every U.S. state has something it’s proud of — and that’s especially true of its signature drinks. These are drinks that locals love and ones tourists love to seek out. You know the ones we’re talking about. Can you imagine a trip to California without a glass of Napa Valley red wine? Or […]
MARYLAND STATE
Food & Wine

A Louisiana Popeyes Restaurant Is Now Home to a Real (Live) Rooster

A couple of months ago, a Popeyes customer in Louisiana saw something totally surprising as she picked up her order. "Y'all, why does Popeyes have a chicken coop by their drive-thru?!!!!" she asked on the r/NewOrleans subreddit. In the picture attached to her post, sure enough, a small red and orange chicken coop had been placed near the restaurant, right beside a pair of signs advertising their chocolate beignets and strawberry lemonade.
LOUISIANA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Where to Eat Near Phoenix’s Best Hiking Spots

Let’s face it: Hiking can make you hungry, even hangry. The first thing you want after a good hike is good food — and fast. But figuring out where to eat when you come off the trails can be exhausting in itself, so we did the legwork for you, scouting out the best places near some of Phoenix’s most popular and picturesque hikes. From hearty breakfast joints to healthy vegan cafes, here’s where to refuel after hitting your favorite Phoenix hiking trail:
PHOENIX, AZ
Mashed

24% Said This Was The Best In-N-Out Secret Menu Item

Like many other popular fast chains, In-N-Out boasts a pretty impressive secret menu list. And it's worth getting familiar with these items, as the chain's famous Animal Style fries and its perfectly gooey grilled cheese are meant to be tried at least once. As mentioned before, many of the California-based...
CALIFORNIA STATE
97.5 KMOD

97.5 KMOD

Tulsa, OK
129
Followers
46
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Tulsa's Rock Station

 https://kmod.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy