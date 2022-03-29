ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Justices cast doubt on Texas immunity claim in vet's lawsuit

By MARK SHERMAN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday cast doubt on Texas' claim that it can't be sued by a former state trooper who says he was forced out of his job when he returned from Army service in Iraq.

The justices heard arguments in a dispute over a federal law that was enacted in 1994 in the wake of the Persian Gulf war to strengthen job protections for returning service members.

Over 90 minutes, the justices discussed the Vietnam War, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Alexander Hamilton and even Hamilton, the musical, as they tried to sort through whether states are shielded from lawsuits filed by veterans who complain that their jobs were not protected, in violation of the federal law.

At the heart of the case is Congress' power to wage war and states' acknowledgments that they lacked similar authority, both laid out in the Constitution.

“We don't know what's going to be happening in the next 50 years. We don't know what's going to be happening in the next 50 days in terms of national security and personnel,” Justice Brett Kavanaugh said.

The court is weighing an appeal by Le Roy Torres, who spent a year in Iraq and was discharged as a captain after nearly 19 years in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Torres says he suffered lung damage from exposure to open burn pits on his base in Iraq.

The state and Torres dispute what happened when he returned to Texas, unable to resume his job as a state trooper because of the damage to his lungs. He eventually resigned and later filed his lawsuit. A state appellate court dismissed it, and the justices stepped in.

The Biden administration is backing Torres' right to sue the state. The federal government, which also has the right to sue states under the law, has only sued 109 times since 2004 and just twice since 2015, Justice Department lawyer Christopher Michel acknowledged in response to a question from Justice Samuel Alito.

But “the numbers are much larger when you look at how many soldiers’ claims have been successfully resolved” without going to court, Michel said.

Fifteen other Republican-led states are calling on the court to side with Texas and rule out private lawsuits like Torres'.

Congress first allowed returning service members to sue states to keep their jobs in 1974, recognizing discrimination because of opposition to the Vietnam War.

“The Vietnam War is what made the statute necessary,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor said.

And opposition to a future war could result in a similar situation, Justice Amy Coney Barrett said.

“Let's say we get involved in Ukraine and states say we shouldn't be,” Barrett said.

The discussion briefly turned to the theater when Justice Stephen Breyer invoked Hamilton's “You'll Be Back” to illustrate that George Washington's frustration with the states' reluctance to pay the Continental Army led to the establishment of a national defense.

“George III says, ‘They’ll be back. Wait and see. They'll come crawling back to me,'” Breyer said, capturing the sentiment, but not the lyrics to the song.

Just last week, the court allowed the Navy to take account of sailors' vaccination status in deciding on deployments, narrowing a lower court order. Three justices, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas, dissented from the high court's order.

Gorsuch and Thomas seemed the most amenable to Texas' arguments Tuesday. “I'm perhaps not as enamored of Hamilton as some are,” Thomas said.

Thomas again took part remotely Tuesday, following a nearly week-long hospital stay for what the court described as an infection. The court has not elaborated on the nature of the infection and there was no explanation of why Thomas was not in the courtroom.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

95K+

Followers

95K+

Posts

34M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Independent

Supreme Court hears case of veteran who lost job as state trooper after returning from Iraq sick from burn pits

The US Supreme Court has heard the case of a 23-year veteran who says he was forced out of his job as a Texas state trooper after returning sick from the Iraq war because of toxic exposure to burn pits.Le Roy Torres, a US Army veteran and former Texas state trooper, sued the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) for employment discrimination based on his military service.The state of Texas has argued that it cannot be sued by Mr Torres because of sovereign immunity.After more than five years of legal wrangling through the state courts, America’s highest court heard the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Alexander Hamilton
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justice Kavanaugh#Lawsuits#Justice Gorsuch#Justice Sotomayor#Ap#The Supreme Court#Army#The U S Army Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
Iraq
Newsday

Keep police protected from lawsuits? Yes, qualified immunity must be preserved.

About 40 years ago, the Supreme Court defined the principle of qualified immunity, recognizing the dynamics of situations faced by government officials, including law enforcement, and affording protection from litigation for good-faith actions that do not violate established law. The doctrine of qualified immunity was born from a simple concept:...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Justices reject Texas college official's claims over censure

A unanimous Supreme Court ruled Thursday against an elected public college official in Texas who complained that his colleagues' censure of his actions violated his free speech rights.The justices had stepped into a yearslong dispute between the Houston Community College board of trustees and one of its members, Dave Wilson. The board oversees various community colleges in Texas.Wilson has sued his colleagues on several occasions, arranged for robocalls against some and even hired a private investigator to try to prove another didn't live in the district she represents, Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in his opinion for the court.In 2018,...
COLLEGES
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
95K+
Followers
95K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy